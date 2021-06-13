Christiansburg police to equip officers with body cameras

CHRISTIANSBURG — The town has entered into an agreement with an Arizona-based company to equip its police officers with a number of devices that include both body and new car cameras.

The five-year agreement with the Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon Enterprise Inc. comes at a cost of $891,781 and was approved by Christiansburg Town Council on a 6-0 vote this past week.

The deal comes as law enforcement across the country has come under increased scrutiny in recent years, an issue that was reflected by the nationwide protests last year sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of several Minneapolis police officers.

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber addressed the camera issue.

“I think it’s been needed for a long time,” he said. “In today’s environment and with law enforcement under the scrutiny it is now … we owe it to our citizens to be able to properly record … the calls and things like that. More and more people are going to it.”

Christiansburg had tested some body cameras in the past, but never kept using them on a more long-term basis, Barber said. The Axon system promises much better reliability and is already in use by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which gave the town additional reassurance, the mayor said.

