Christiansburg receives more police impersonation reports; two found to be false

The Christiansburg Police Department has received four calls of motorists alleging that they are being stopped by a person impersonating a law enforcement officer, but two of those complaints have been determined to be unfounded, the town announced in a statement Tuesday.

The announcement from the town comes as similar reports have occurred elsewhere in the region.

The two most recent cases in Christiansburg have been declared as unfounded, according to a statement written by town spokeswoman Amy Southall.

One of the cases determined unfounded was the most recent one, Southall wrote. In that case, the complainant confessed to detectives that the story was fabricated, leading that person to be charged with filing a false police report. The statement Tuesday didn’t provide details on the allegations made in that case.

“We are not releasing further details about motive or intentions since the criminal case is still pending,” Southall wrote.