Christiansburg receives more police impersonation reports; two found to be false

The Christiansburg Police Department has received four calls of motorists alleging that they are being stopped by a person impersonating a law enforcement officer, but two of those complaints have been determined to be unfounded, the town announced in a statement Tuesday.
The announcement from the town comes as similar reports have occurred elsewhere in the region.
The two most recent cases in Christiansburg have been declared as unfounded, according to a statement written by town spokeswoman Amy Southall.
One of the cases determined unfounded was the most recent one, Southall wrote. In that case, the complainant confessed to detectives that the story was fabricated, leading that person to be charged with filing a false police report. The statement Tuesday didn’t provide details on the allegations made in that case.
“We are not releasing further details about motive or intentions since the criminal case is still pending,” Southall wrote.
The other case determined to be false involved a juvenile, who reported having been stopped in front of a local business. Surveillance footage from a nearby security camera did confirm that complainant passed by the location at the reported time, but that the driver was never stopped and no other cars passed by the location for several minutes after the complainant.
“Because the case involved a juvenile, we cannot release further details about the final case disposition other than to say criminal charges will not be filed in this instance,” Southall wrote.
Christiansburg officials are raising concerns about these recent calls and pointed to another recent case in Botetourt County where the motorist confessed to fabricating the story.
“An unfortunate side effect to reports of this nature is that they tend to encourage copycat reports,” Southall wrote. “These false reports divert time and resources away from actual cases and can delay response to legitimate calls for service.”
Southall, however, wrote that town authorities will continue to devote time and resources to unsolved cases in an effort to ensure motorists are safe.
“We very strongly encourage citizens to report any criminal behavior, suspicious activity or threats to public safety … to our department,” Southall wrote.