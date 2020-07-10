Christiansburg Recreation Center closes again after positive employee COVID test

CHRISTIANSBURG — A parks and recreation employee who tested positive for COVID-19 prompted officials to close the Christiansburg Recreation Center until Monday, according to an announcement from the town Thursday night.

The employee, who is currently isolating at home, does not interact with the public as part of their daily duties at the recreation center, according to a town news release.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, the Christiansburg Recreation Center will be closed until Monday, July 13, to allow for more intensive cleaning,” the announcement reads, later adding that deep cleans are otherwise routinely done at the facility.

The closure of the rec center comes just weeks after the facility was reopened on June 15 - under special conditions - following an initial closure triggered by the pandemic.

Since its reopening, the facility has operated under adjusted hours and has required reservations. The building is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments, however, are required and reservation periods are limited to 45 minutes.