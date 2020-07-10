Christiansburg Recreation Center closes again after positive employee COVID test

CHRISTIANSBURG — A parks and recreation employee who tested positive for COVID-19 prompted officials to close the Christiansburg Recreation Center until Monday, according to an announcement from the town Thursday night.
The employee, who is currently isolating at home, does not interact with the public as part of their daily duties at the recreation center, according to a town news release.
“However, out of an abundance of caution, the Christiansburg Recreation Center will be closed until Monday, July 13, to allow for more intensive cleaning,” the announcement reads, later adding that deep cleans are otherwise routinely done at the facility.
The closure of the rec center comes just weeks after the facility was reopened on June 15 - under special conditions - following an initial closure triggered by the pandemic.
Since its reopening, the facility has operated under adjusted hours and has required reservations. The building is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments, however, are required and reservation periods are limited to 45 minutes.
As far as the routine sanitation goes, the rec center undergoes a 15-minute deep clean of each facility area at the conclusion of each 45-minute reservation period. Additionally, two daily deep cleans of the entire facility are performed during the middle and end of each day.
Although the facility itself will be closed to the public, a drive-through event already scheduled by a third party will still occur in the rec center’s parking lot Friday evening.
Patrons who had reserved time to use the facility on Friday or over the weekend will be contacted about rescheduling, the town’s announcement reads.
The new River Health District will also handle contact tracing for anyone who has been in close contact with the employee, according to the town announcement.
Montgomery County, of which Christiansburg is the county seat, had a total of 172 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. The county has also reported three deaths from the virus.
Montgomery County currently has the highest number of cases in the New River Valley, according to VDH.