Christiansburg restaurant owner seeks state House seat

“Honestly, everything with Chris Hurst and just watching what is taking place in our society over the last 10 to 15 years,” said March, who also announced her plans in a Facebook video in which she is seen holding Dr. Seuss’ "The Cat in the Hat" book.

March said she will campaign on several issues, including addressing regulations that she says have hurt small businesses over the years. She recalled her own experience in Christiansburg, where some years ago Fatback - known for hosting live music - dealt with noise complaints.

Christiansburg around that time passed a new noise ordinance that received much criticism, including from March who questioned the measure’s practicality as it pertains to entertainment venues such as hers.

“I’ve come up against town government over those regulations, such as the noise ordinance,” she said. “I just see lots of bureaucracy and lots of red tape and I think a small business owner needs to get involved.”

In relation to the issue of bureaucracy, March said she wants to scrutinize government spending that she views as wasteful. For example, in Montgomery County, she criticized Christiansburg’s recent addition of wayfinding signs, questioning whether the most cost-effective option was sought for the initiative.