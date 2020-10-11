Christiansburg school projects begin

Kranz continued: “This school, what you’re going to see is a much tighter timeframe because of its age, because of the size of the rooms and things we’re doing. There’s lots and lots of work that has to be done on this particular site.”

The site work at CES is expected to be done by June, but renovation work is slated to continue until the summer of 2022, according to the most recent district timeline.

Belview, located off Peppers Ferry Road just west of Christiansburg town limits, also has its own unique challenges, Kranz said. Turning lanes, he said, will need to be built on both sides of Peppers Ferry (Virginia 114).

Overall, the CES, CPS and Belview projects are expected to be complete over the next two years or so. The work is budgeted at $35 million, which is being covered with a bond issued by Montgomery County.

Kranz said there will be some expenses beyond the primary construction and renovation work.

Most recently estimated at approximately $3 million, those additional costs include the moving of mobile units at CES and CPS, a restroom modular at CPS and furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Also, the district must take into account potential unforeseen construction issues, Kranz said.