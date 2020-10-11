Christiansburg school projects begin

CHRISTIANSBURG — Ground was broken last week on projects to renovate and expand Christiansburg Elementary and Christiansburg Primary schools.
Those two, along with Belview Elementary, make up one significant chunk of the work Montgomery County Public Schools will perform over the next few years to address long-standing overcrowding issues in the Christiansburg school strand.
MCPS officials provided updates on the CPS and CES — and others such as the future renovation and expansion of Christiansburg High School — during a school board meeting Tuesday.
CES, CPS and Belview will each receive structural additions as well as a range of renovations.
Here are some of the additions for each school:
- Eighteen classrooms will be added to CPS.
- Nine new classrooms will be added to CES, two of which will be in the new gym area.
- Eight classrooms and a new gym will be added to Belview.
In addition to the capacity issues, the projects will aim to address specific challenges that exist at some of the schools, MCPS officials said.
At CES, changes are being made to reduce traffic on Wades Lane and Betty Drive, said MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tommy Kranz.
“That’s one of the bigger objectives that we have,” he said.
Kranz continued: “This school, what you’re going to see is a much tighter timeframe because of its age, because of the size of the rooms and things we’re doing. There’s lots and lots of work that has to be done on this particular site.”
Support Local Journalism
The site work at CES is expected to be done by June, but renovation work is slated to continue until the summer of 2022, according to the most recent district timeline.
Belview, located off Peppers Ferry Road just west of Christiansburg town limits, also has its own unique challenges, Kranz said. Turning lanes, he said, will need to be built on both sides of Peppers Ferry (Virginia 114).
Overall, the CES, CPS and Belview projects are expected to be complete over the next two years or so. The work is budgeted at $35 million, which is being covered with a bond issued by Montgomery County.
Kranz said there will be some expenses beyond the primary construction and renovation work.
Most recently estimated at approximately $3 million, those additional costs include the moving of mobile units at CES and CPS, a restroom modular at CPS and furniture, fixtures and equipment.
Also, the district must take into account potential unforeseen construction issues, Kranz said.
MCPS, however, has $4.6 million in total capital funds available, according to the recent school project presentation.
The other major ticket item covered this past week is the future expansion and renovation of Christiansburg High School, a highly anticipated project that was previously estimated to cost about $70 million.
The district, he said, expects to select an architect for the project by Nov. 15 via a committee, which will review proposals. He said the work will also involve meetings and discussions with district and school personnel and community stakeholders.
“The design is going to be a community project,” Kranz said. “It’s going to be everybody involved in it.”
The work on CHS is tentatively expected to be done by the summer or fall of 2024.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.