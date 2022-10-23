Christiansburg signature park progressing

CHRISTIANSBURG — A hilltop on former farmland just off of Peppers Ferry Road provides a panoramic view of a distant mountain ridge and the town’s future.

“We wanted to have this here for that very purpose,” Brad Epperley, Christiansburg’s director of parks and recreation, said about the construction of a pavilion on the hilltop. “You can sort of see everything.”

In addition to the scenic landscape in the distance, the spot provides a view of some busy roads and a number of retail and entertainment establishments. The hill itself almost directly towers over land that will eventually house several athletic fields and a large playground, among other amenities.

The hilltop is on a grander scale part of the roughly 60-acre tract that formerly belonged to Truman Wilson, the farmer who previously owned the property that Christiansburg bought for $2.5 million nearly a decade ago with ambitions to transform it into a multipurpose park.

After some years of town officials mulling over wrinkles such as costs and dealing with setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the park is now well into development.

The park is expected to be substantially complete by some time in December and be ready for use at some point during the spring of next year, Epperley said.

“We really want to be that recreation destination,” he said.

The park is expected to form a key piece of Christiansburg’s northwest section, an area of town that has seen notable growth over the past several years in retail, entertainment and residential developments.

Christiansburg officials have said the park will complement much of the economic activity that occurs in that part of town. They have said sporting events at the recreational property will naturally send patrons to surrounding businesses and ultimately drive revenue to the town via streams such as the meals and lodging taxes.

The park is also located roughly across Peppers Ferry Road from the Uptown Christiansburg mall, which is the sought-after location for a future passenger rail station.

In addition to general public use, town officials anticipate the park to be able to host organized events after it opens next year.

“First and foremost are the citizens of Christiansburg, but we are currently meeting with organizations for rentals and competitive play events,” Epperley said.

The town’s future recreational addition already has a name: the Christiansburg Huckleberry Park.

The name was decided just a few months ago and drew inspiration from the nearby Huckleberry Trail, as well as the old Huckleberry rail line that previously passed through that area, said Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber.

“We always knew we wanted to name it something other than Truman Wilson park, or whatever it had been referred to,” he said. “It helps with the marketing and tourism and all that other stuff.”

While Christiansburg Huckleberry Park will always be part of the name, the property’s title could see some additions depending on potential naming rights, Epperley said.

The town is currently working on a request for proposal for a sponsorship plan that will give naming rights to the park, Epperley said.

As far as the park’s amenities are concerned, the components currently being built include an all-inclusive playground and splash pad, four multipurpose fields made up of artificial turf and a dog park that will be split into sections for large and small dogs.

Markings have already been added to two of the fields, and football goal posts are already up.

The fields will have markings for football, lacrosse and soccer, as well as anchors for the bases and home plates used in baseball and softball, Epperley said.

The hilltop pavilion, among other functions, will be able to host outdoor yoga, weddings and mindfulness programs, Epperley said.

And the dog park will also be made out of artificial turf that will include antimicrobials and deodorizers to help break down elements such as urine, Epperley said.

When town council just over two years ago approved the agreement to build the park, the project had a budget of approximately $18 million. The budget, however, has seen some adjustments since, town staff said this past week.