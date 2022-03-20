Christiansburg storyboards expand access to history

Christiansburg Institute Executive Director Chris Sanchez believes the work represented by three new wayside signs on history in downtown Christiansburg are just as important as their content.

The signs each contain historical information educating readers about a different aspect of Montgomery County African American history — one focused on slavery in Montgomery County, another on education and the last on community life.

"Their purpose and design was to be to chronicle what was happening in the African American communities in Montgomery County along the same timeline as the commemorations of this monument to the sons of Montgomery families who were killed during the Civil War," Christiansburg resident and Carilion Clinic Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Nathaniel L. Bishop said to the crowd gathered on Sunday afternoon for the unveiling of the three signs.

As he spoke, Bishop gestured to two other landmarks on the square near the United States Postal Service office, 2 E. Main St.: The "Constitution Oak" — planted to celebrate the state's destruction of voting rights for black Virginians — and the Confederate monument.

The signs unveiled on Sunday are the culmination of a four-year-long effort.

In 2018, the Christiansburg Institute (CI), Montgomery Museum of Art & History and local community members began coalescing for what would become the "Truth & Reconciliation Coalition: African American Memory & Storyboard Project," overseen by a joint committee including Montgomery Museum Executive Director Casey Jenkins, Sanchez, and other representatives from the CI, Montgomery Museum and community.

The content of the signs was compiled over the next few years.

"2018 to 2021, that represents committee meetings monthly, researching, oral interviews, genealogy, going out in the community and conducting onsite research," Sanchez told The Roanoke Times. "...All the historical information, from the text and its curation to all of the images, which came from either our archival collection at CI or the Montgomery Museum's collection."

Sanchez said the project involved a lot of tough but important conversations.

"The research happened adjacent to conversations about what this means — what it means in the state of Virginia, what it means for Montgomery County — just as other monuments in Richmond were being blasted across the national scene, people were talking about Confederate monuments. This was all happening," Sanchez said. "...This happened when George Floyd was murdered, this happened throughout a series of massive powder keg racial events in the American public and the American life."

Sanchez said the project's focus quickly shifted from the Confederate monument on the square to "telling a fuller story" by including signs detailing the community's African American history.

The Christiansburg Town Council approved the project at a town council meeting in 2021 and the town put in a new walkway while the CI and museum worked on fundraising for the signs.

"The storyboard project and getting the storyboards up is a massive victory, it's a huge celebration, but the conversations and the healing that happened on the community level to get the storyboards up is what's also extremely important," Sanchez said. "It took the Black community and the white community coming together — local community members, elected officials and this town government — saying, 'Yes, this is part of our story.' And that was a huge inter-generational moment."

The signs are up for all to view, but that doesn't necessarily mean the square is complete.

"The way we have this configured here is we can bring more storyboards into the space as well an art piece," Jenkins said. "And all of that would be informed by making sure we have the same voices around the table."

