Christiansburg to be part of national aviation history

The drone that carried the first commercial residential delivery of its kind in the U.S. will soon be displayed at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
Wing, a Google sister company with a delivery hub in Christiansburg, announced Tuesday that it had donated aircraft A1229 to the national museum.
“The Smithsonian was such an inspiring place for a lot of people on our team and to be able to give back to that collection is really exciting for us,” Wing spokeswoman Alexa Dennett said. “None of this would have been possible without the support of the Christiansburg community and the broader New River Valley region.”
Aircraft A1229 completed its historic 2.32-mile trip on Oct. 18, 2019, when it delivered a winter vest from Dick’s Sporting Goods via FedEx Express to the home of Paul and Susie Sensemeier in Christiansburg, according to Wing. The flight took less than 3 minutes.
That day two other drones made simultaneous deliveries in Christiansburg: cough medicine from Walgreens and popcorn and chocolates from Sugar Magnolia in Blacksburg. Wing has since expanded its service to deliver products from six area businesses, and during the pandemic it has delivered library materials to Montgomery County Public Schools students.
The drones fly to the customer’s home and hover overhead while a string lowers the products to the ground in a small cardboard box.
The company says its service has been especially helpful during the pandemic, as some states including Virginia issued stay-at-home orders. Wing says is global orders increased five-fold in early April, and its aircraft are making thousands of deliveries per month in the communities it serves.
The company closely guards information about its operations, and Dennett declined to say how many drones Wing keeps in its Christiansburg fleet, or how many deliveries A1229 made during the time it was in service.
A1229 weighs 10 pounds, has two forward propellers that help it fly at high speeds and 12 vertical propellers for braking and hovering over its delivery target.
Including A1229 in the Smithsonian collection preserves a key moment in the country’s aerospace history, according to Roger Connor, aeronautics curator at the National Air and Space Museum.
“While no one knows exactly how much autonomous delivery systems are going to shape our lives in the coming decade, Wing is at the cusp of the automation revolution that is redefining work and commerce in the 21st century,” Connor wrote in a statement.
Wing first gained attention in 2016 when it used a drone to deliver burritos in Blacksburg. The company then shifted its focus to Australia, where it launched its first full-fledged drone delivery trial in 2018, followed by Helsinki, Finland, and Christiansburg, both in 2019.
Wing was the first company certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to make U.S. commercial drone deliveries.
