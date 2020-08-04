Christiansburg to be part of national aviation history

The company says its service has been especially helpful during the pandemic, as some states including Virginia issued stay-at-home orders. Wing says is global orders increased five-fold in early April, and its aircraft are making thousands of deliveries per month in the communities it serves.

The company closely guards information about its operations, and Dennett declined to say how many drones Wing keeps in its Christiansburg fleet, or how many deliveries A1229 made during the time it was in service.

A1229 weighs 10 pounds, has two forward propellers that help it fly at high speeds and 12 vertical propellers for braking and hovering over its delivery target.

Including A1229 in the Smithsonian collection preserves a key moment in the country’s aerospace history, according to Roger Connor, aeronautics curator at the National Air and Space Museum.

“While no one knows exactly how much autonomous delivery systems are going to shape our lives in the coming decade, Wing is at the cusp of the automation revolution that is redefining work and commerce in the 21st century,” Connor wrote in a statement.