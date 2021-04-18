Christiansburg to offer reward for successful vandalism tips

CHRISTIANSBURG — Town council has agreed to offer a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides a tip that leads to the arrest and eventual conviction of people who vandalize town-owned properties.
The town is also implementing some additional measures for the Christiansburg Skate Park near the aquatic center.
Christiansburg on Friday adjusted the skate park’s operating hours to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., a measure that town officials say will be reconsidered on May 14. The town is also installing additional signage spelling out of the consequences of engaging in criminal activity at the park and informing visitors of 24-hour surveillance of the park via video cameras.
Mayor Mike Barber voiced frustration with the recent vandalism issues.
“The whole thing p——- me off,” he said in an interview this past week. “You try to do something for everybody ... and you get a bunch of knuckle-headed punks.”
Several council members during a meeting this past week agreed that some kind of reward—especially for the many teenagers who frequently use town amenities—would be a strong incentive for local residents to report incidents of vandalism at places such as the Huckleberry Trail, town parks and the recreation center.
The reward will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis.
Vandalism has occurred on the Huckleberry and in some town parks.
Barber brought up two incidents of graffiti on the Huckleberry in late March. One occurred on the Renva W. Knowles Memorial Bridge over Peppers Ferry Road and the other was on the portion of the trail just outside Christiansburg limits.
The issue on the Huckleberry pedestrian bridge over Peppers Ferry involved the drawing of phallic images, according to photos provided by the town.
“It’s all been repaired,” Barber told his colleagues.
Barber, however, also brought up vandalism incidents that occurred at the skate park and Depot Park within the span of a month. Damage to the skate’s park restroom was reported on March 8, followed by damage to the split-rail fencing between the skate park and Depot Park about a month later.
The town’s police department was able to obtain a confession from a juvenile this past week on the March 8 incident, Barber said. The damage to the fence between the two parks was repaired, but the repaired portion was damaged again on April 8 before being fixed once more, he said. No suspects, at least as of Tuesday, had been identified in the fence case.
“If we can offer a reward on these four instances and future instances … I think it might discourage future vandalism,” the mayor said, clarifying that the reports must lead to both an arrest and conviction.
During the discussion over the skate park, council members said most users respect the amenity, but they acknowledged that there are problems with some.
“I think we need to induce some … pressure,” said Councilman Brad Stipes. “It’s not ok. Just like with having children, if you don’t set ground rules and follow them, you have unruly situations. You have unruly teenagers.”
Town Police Chief Mark Sisson, who will be involved in the discussions on the skate park measures, described it as a “phenomenal” amenity for the community.
“But I think we need to get to the point where we have some skin in the game,” Sisson said.
Some council members also clarified that the town is not, at all, attempting to go after serious skaters. In fact, they praised those who do practice the sport.
“It’s an incredible skill,” Councilman Henry Showalter said. “I do think we’ve had some really great kids come out of there.”
Showalter said the skate park has also been enjoyed by people from across the New River Valley, not just Christiansburg.
Councilwoman Johana Hicks called the sport a healthy activity and made some comments about how she has watched skaters on a few occasions in the past simply out of interest.