Christiansburg to offer reward for successful vandalism tips

Vandalism has occurred on the Huckleberry and in some town parks.

Barber brought up two incidents of graffiti on the Huckleberry in late March. One occurred on the Renva W. Knowles Memorial Bridge over Peppers Ferry Road and the other was on the portion of the trail just outside Christiansburg limits.

The issue on the Huckleberry pedestrian bridge over Peppers Ferry involved the drawing of phallic images, according to photos provided by the town.

“It’s all been repaired,” Barber told his colleagues.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barber, however, also brought up vandalism incidents that occurred at the skate park and Depot Park within the span of a month. Damage to the skate’s park restroom was reported on March 8, followed by damage to the split-rail fencing between the skate park and Depot Park about a month later.

The town’s police department was able to obtain a confession from a juvenile this past week on the March 8 incident, Barber said. The damage to the fence between the two parks was repaired, but the repaired portion was damaged again on April 8 before being fixed once more, he said. No suspects, at least as of Tuesday, had been identified in the fence case.