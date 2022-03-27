Christiansburg traffic and growth remain at issue

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Virginia Department of Transportation, in partnership with the town, is seeking public input to address cyclist and pedestrian safety on the two roads that anchor one of the fastest growing parts of the locality.

VDOT announced a transportation study this past week for sections of North Franklin Street and Peppers Ferry Road. The study will analyze operational and safety issues on North Franklin between Farmview Road and Merrimac Road and on Peppers Ferry — Virginia 114 — between Stafford and Arbor drives.

Public comments on the study are being accepted through an online survey until April 4. Information on the study and the survey can be found on the VAprojectpipeline.org website.

VDOT further stated that the input received “will help further refine and finalize potential improvements.”

“The study partners may consider the recommendations for possible advancement through future local, regional, state and federal transportation funding programs,” reads the announcement.

The work, according to VDOT, is part of the new Project Pipeline, which the agency said was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board and serves as a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to “multimodal transportation needs” in the state.

“Through this planning process, projects and solutions may be considered for funding through programs including Smart Scale, revenue sharing, interstate funding and others,” reads the announcement.

Smart Scale, which local governments in the area have turned to over the years, is a program that allows localities to request state funds for certain transportation projects. The proposed projects are graded and eventually submitted to the CTB, but approvals often do not come immediately.

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said during an interview this past week that he’s not familiar with all the particulars of the recently launched study, but he said it’s long been known that the northwest part of town — particularly the specific areas the study is looking at — has long faced infrastructural challenges related to traffic.

“I know there are some issues,” he said while specifically pointing to the area between Stafford and Arbor drives.

Barber said there’s much growth occurring in that area and there’s going to be a greater need for traffic control along that part of Peppers Ferry.

Barber also addressed the safety of cyclists, whom he said are given lanes and are in proximity of the Huckleberry Trail.

“But is it the safest place in the world to ride a bike or try to cross the street?” he said. “I don’t think so.”

The areas being studied are lined by numerous retailers and restaurants, including several big box stores such as Walmart and Target, as well as the Uptown Christiansburg mall.

The town’s northwest section is expected to see further growth pressure in the coming years due, in part, to newer projects such as the ongoing redevelopment of the Christiansburg Marketplace and a future multi-purpose park just off Peppers Ferry.

Barber said growth created by those projects will most definitely impact traffic and is among the reasons he and other town officials have generally pushed for a closer look at the needs of that area.

Barber said he recently met with some VDOT staff via an online video call to go over issues in that part of the town.

The mayor said he frequently cringes when he goes to either Walmart or Target and sees people attempting to cross North Franklin. He said there is at least an obvious need for more crosswalks, for example.

“It’s not a safe environment out there for pedestrians, to be quite honest with you,” he said.

Of particular concern to him, Barber said, are the left turn lanes going into Walmart and the Spradlin Farms shopping center, which is where the Target and a number of other retail and restaurant chains are located. He said the traffic lights’ runtimes at those turn lanes aren’t sufficient and turn too quickly to the blinking caution, which he said has made that area prone to collisions.

“A lot of T-bones have happened out there,” Barber said. “If you really want to help that thing, make those lights longer on green, then make them turn red.”

In addition to the ongoing and upcoming developments around North Franklin and Peppers Ferry, that part of Christiansburg is also being eyed for a future passenger rail station.

