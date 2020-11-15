Christiansburg Walmart tag switch brings felony conviction

CHRISTIANSBURG — Andrew Zachary Ray resolved his theft charge in Montgomery County Thursday with a plea agreement that brought him a day to serve in jail, a $100 fine and an order to repay Walmart $44.96.

Arrested in August, Ray, 36, was charged in both Montgomery and Roanoke counties after a convoy of marked and unmarked police vehicles poured into his neighborhood in Catawba. Keffer Road was closed during an hours-long search of his property, with police setting up a mobile command center from a camper parked in the street in front of Ray’s house.

In Roanoke County, Ray is charged with being a violent felon in possession of a firearm and has a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 19.

In Montgomery County, his case stemmed from the theft of a blanket three days before his arrest.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Little’s summary of the prosecution’s case, Ray swapped the barcode between two items at the Christiansburg Walmart so that a blanket that should have cost $44.96 rang up as $13.46. Investigators found the less expensive item in the store with its bar code torn off, identified Ray in a security video making the purchase, and found the blanket in his bedroom during the search of his home, Little said.