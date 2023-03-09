CHRISTIANSBURG — Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has closed another restaurant, this time the one that launched her string of dining businesses in the New River and Roanoke valleys.

Due South BBQ, which opened in 2007 at 1465 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg, is closing, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Due South has another location at 4521 Melrose Ave. in Roanoke, which the business in its recent announcement encouraged patrons to visit. The business attributed the closing of the Christiansburg restaurant to economic factors.

“Due to the continued high cost of food and labor, we regrettably have to close this location of Due South BBQ,” reads a sign posted to the restaurant’s entrance. “We appreciate your patronage over the past 16 years here in the NRV [New River Valley].”

March did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The closing is the latest in March’s offloading — or planned offloading — of properties across the region.

The lawmaker late last year closed Due South’s sister Christiansburg restaurant Fatback Soul Shack, which opened in 2016. Similar to Due South, Fatback’s closure was attributed to economic factors.

March previously put up the Big Red Barn in Pulaski County for sale. Online county records continue to show her to be the owner via a firm she owns and has used for other properties, Big Bear Properties LLC.

The Big Red Barn was at the center of a heated land use dispute between March and Pulaski County officials, with the manager of the venue at the time pinning blame on the locality for prompting the attempted sale.

March is also looking to sell another property on the eastern end of Christiansburg that is home to the Bear Dance Market & CBD Cafe. Located on a less than half-acre at 3205 Roanoke St., the property remains listed for sale at a price of $799,000 on realtor.com. The listing price is more than double the entire property’s assessed value of $229,200, as shown on Montgomery County’s online property records.

The Bear Dance business, which is owned and operated separately, has no plans to close whether the building is sold or not, its owners recently said.

March is set to face Del. Wren Williams of Patrick County in an upcoming primary. The two Republicans are running against each other in the redrawn and renumbered 47th House District. The winner of the primary will likely be the frontrunner in the Nov. 7 general election as the area covered by the newly drawn district has long trended Republican.