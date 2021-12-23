 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Northwest Ace Hardware
top story

Christmas high temperatures likely top 60 in Roanoke area, could challenge record

  • 0
Christmas weather map

There indeed will be snow (blue shades) over a fair amount of northern-tier and higher-elevation real estate in the U.S. on Christmas Day. But the isobars tilting diagonally over Virginia signal southwest flow that will bring mild temperatures in the 60s.

 National Weather Service

In 109 previous Christmases, Roanoke's high temperature has been at or above 60 exactly as often as it has stayed at or below freezing, 12 times each.

Heat Miser looks to gain the numerical advantage on this Christmas, with 60+ high temperatures likely, and challenging the record Christmas high of 68 in Roanoke, set in 1964 and 1982, is not out of the question.

Southwesterly flow ahead of low-pressure and a cold front entering the Ohio Valley promise to sweep mild air across our region, with enough sunshine as well to warm temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above late December norms.

It will in fact be a white Christmas in much of the higher elevations of the Rockies and also possibly in some parts of interior New England, where moisture carried by the same southwest wind flow warming us up may be lifted over colder air. But for most of the central, southern and eastern U.S., it will be a rather balmy Christmas, with many record high temperatures likely to be set.

This Christmas will be a stark contrast to the last one, locally, when a windy cold front followed 1-4 inches of snow in the Roanoke and New River valleys, and temperatures stayed below freezing in many locations, only barely making it above freezing to 33 at Roanoke.

People are also reading…

The contrast was even greater between the 1982 and 1983 Christmases, when Roanoke tied its record high of 68 in 1982 then set its record Christmas low of -4 the following year.

Warm Christmases in both 1982 and 2015 (65 degrees) were each followed within weeks by a foot-plus snowstorm, and the last two white Christmases a year ago and in 2010 each led to below-normal snowfall winters for Roanoke, so Christmas weather really isn't any kind of determiner on the remainder of winter.

A mild and dry Christmas (there may be some showers by the evening) has the advantage of allowing folks to get outside to try out new outdoor-oriented or sports-related gifts, and to even meet outside with virus concerns. So enjoy that aspect of it. Snow fans shouldn't lose hope nor winter haters get overly cocky about what is ahead in winter.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Injuries reported from fiery explosion at Texas Exxon plant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert