Christmas high temperatures likely top 60 in Roanoke area, could challenge record

In 109 previous Christmases, Roanoke's high temperature has been at or above 60 exactly as often as it has stayed at or below freezing, 12 times each.

Heat Miser looks to gain the numerical advantage on this Christmas, with 60+ high temperatures likely, and challenging the record Christmas high of 68 in Roanoke, set in 1964 and 1982, is not out of the question.

Southwesterly flow ahead of low-pressure and a cold front entering the Ohio Valley promise to sweep mild air across our region, with enough sunshine as well to warm temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above late December norms.

It will in fact be a white Christmas in much of the higher elevations of the Rockies and also possibly in some parts of interior New England, where moisture carried by the same southwest wind flow warming us up may be lifted over colder air. But for most of the central, southern and eastern U.S., it will be a rather balmy Christmas, with many record high temperatures likely to be set.

This Christmas will be a stark contrast to the last one, locally, when a windy cold front followed 1-4 inches of snow in the Roanoke and New River valleys, and temperatures stayed below freezing in many locations, only barely making it above freezing to 33 at Roanoke.

The contrast was even greater between the 1982 and 1983 Christmases, when Roanoke tied its record high of 68 in 1982 then set its record Christmas low of -4 the following year.

Warm Christmases in both 1982 and 2015 (65 degrees) were each followed within weeks by a foot-plus snowstorm, and the last two white Christmases a year ago and in 2010 each led to below-normal snowfall winters for Roanoke, so Christmas weather really isn't any kind of determiner on the remainder of winter.

A mild and dry Christmas (there may be some showers by the evening) has the advantage of allowing folks to get outside to try out new outdoor-oriented or sports-related gifts, and to even meet outside with virus concerns. So enjoy that aspect of it. Snow fans shouldn't lose hope nor winter haters get overly cocky about what is ahead in winter.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

