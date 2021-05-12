Chronic wasting disease detected for first time in Montgomery County

DWR is planning an extensive CWD testing effort throughout DMA3 and in certain surrounding counties during the 2021-22 deer hunting season to further investigate this detection. Cooperation from area hunters will be critical. Additional information will be provided in the annual hunting and trapping booklet and on the DWR DMA3 website (dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/diseases/cwd/dma-3) about how hunters can submit their deer for testing during the upcoming deer seasons.

The DWR will hold public meetings in DMA3 prior to the deer hunting seasons and details regarding public meeting dates and formats will be posted at dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/diseases/cwd/dma-3/ by July 31.

The DWR has been closely monitoring CWD prevalence and spread in northwestern Virginia (DMA1 and DMA2) for over 10 years. Across the rest of the state, DWR has been conducting CWD surveillance for the past three years with the assistance of cooperating taxidermists. During the 2020-21 deer hunting season, cooperating taxidermists submitted samples from over 2,600 deer. The only CWD detection to result from this statewide effort was the Montgomery County deer, according to the release. The state tests male deer that are brought to a cooperating taxidermist and the state tested just over 2,600 bucks that were harvested during the 2020–21 deer hunting season, according to state wildlife veterinarian Megan Kirchgessner.