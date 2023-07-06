A planned Buddhist temple headed for construction on a wooded lot in Roanoke County will offer services, meditation and an outdoor plaza for a few minutes of peaceful repose, according to the monk in charge.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors granted a special use permit Tuesday for the project to the Chua Phat Son Buddha Mountain Center.

The six-year-old congregation currently operates from a temple and grounds on Florist Road. Services draw 40 to 50 people to the existing facility, which doubles as a residence for the monk, all contained in a 2,600-square-foot former commercial office building. Events can attract 100 people, yet the property has only 14 parking spaces.

The Buddhist monk who directs the temple, whose Buddhist name is Thich Chuc Do, said in an interview he is firm in his vow to create a new and larger temple with ample parking. He’s prepared to construct it himself with a few helpers, but the timeline depends on the availability of money. Asked when it will open, he said, “If I have good support, next year.”

And he speculated that it could take five years for the phased construction of a residence, meeting hall, guest house, outdoor tent pad and outdoor plaza. Plans call for 74 parking spaces.

The site is near Oakland Boulevard and Hershberger Road about a mile east of Williamson Road.

County Planning Director Philip Thompson called the proposed main structure a “fairly nice looking building” based on a rendering.

All five board of supervisors members voted yes after hearing from a project manager at Parker Design Group in Roanoke, and from project supporters.

Camha Tran, a member of the temple, told supervisors that Buddhist practices promote family, peace, harmony and love. “We believe this new temple will add a sense of safety and peace to the neighboring area,” she said.

Stan Hale of Roanoke rose from a group of about 15 supporters and invited supervisors “to experience for yourself the transformational power of this dynamic group, their culture and particularly their belief systems, which I hesitate to consider a religion but [instead] a more mindful and enlightening serene way of life.”

This is one of at least three Buddhist groups in the Roanoke Valley. Other groups include Stone Mountain Zendo and Dharmapala Kadampa Buddhist Center.

Thich Chuc Do said he became a novice monk in his native Vietnam at age 12. He spent the following years chanting, studying Buddhist teachings, going to school, meditating and handling domestic duties. He was ordained as a monk after 11 years, in 2001. He said he holds a bachelor’s degree in linguistics and a master’s degree in comparative linguistics from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Saigon.

He arrived in Virginia Beach in 2005 and associated with a Buddhist community there, taking charge of it by 2009. A financial disaster that included bankruptcy of the Virginia Beach Buddhist group followed, but it made a fresh start. A 6,000-square-foot temple opened with room to host 200-person events and four classrooms.

He said he remains in charge today — a monk with a temple and followers in Virginia Beach and Roanoke County.

The future Roanoke County temple will follow the custom in Virginia Beach to welcome members of the community for meditation and restoration.

“They just need a place to cool the engine down,” he said, speaking of the occasional visitor in Virginia Beach. “When they feel refreshed, they go back to work.”

The Roanoke County temple project got going when he spotted a for-sale sign on Hershberger Road for a vacant, nearly 3-acre lot beside a Verizon service center on Oakland Boulevard. He has since acquired it for about $170,000.

The vision is for a place of peacefulness inside and out. Plans call for relocating to the future outdoor plaza a stunning collection of figures and sculptures from the Chua Phat Son Buddha Mountain Center. A white marble figure of Quan Yin, considered a goddess of mercy and compassion, stands many feet tall.

There is a creek on the property alongside of which local officials are considering routing a future section of a greenway.