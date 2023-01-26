Chuck Mason, Roanoke County's longest serving employee, says farewell

After nearly a half century in law enforcement and countless cases worked, there are still a few that stick out among the rest for Chuck Mason.

“I didn’t think we were going to find her alive,” Mason said recently as he recalled the 2010 abduction of Brittany Smith. “The odds of finding someone who has gone missing after 72 hours are almost zero.”

Smith was abducted by Jeff Easley from her Roanoke County home near Salem after killing her mother Tina Smith before eventually being spotted in San Francisco by a grocery store clerk a week after the case made national headlines.

Mason, a county police lieutenant at the time, was the officer who received the call from San Francisco authorities letting them know Smith and Easley had been located.

“It was something I’ll never forget,” he said.

Easley was convicted for kidnapping Brittany and murdering Tina, before dying in 2021 while serving a life sentence in Galax.

Assistant Chief Mason, 66, who retired earlier this month after 48 years with the county, recalled a unique case he oversaw during his days in the Vice department.

In late 1999, “Operation Babyface” was initiated, where Katrina Goodman, as an undercover officer, infiltrated Northside and William Byrd high schools.

Posing as a 17-year-old junior, Goodman busted nine students and two parents on drug-trafficking charges over a semester and summer, according to The Roanoke Times archives.

“Hardly anybody knew about what we were doing at the time,” Mason said. “It was hard to infiltrate the schools, because we all looked too old, but she was able to pull it off.”

Mason said one of the hardest things at the time was “dumbing down” some of Goodman’s papers she wrote.

“She is as smart as can be, but she was posing as a druggie, and they don’t usually get straight A’s,” he said. “We told her not to write such good stuff and make some mistakes.”

Now Goodman serves as the chief of investigations in the office of the State Inspector General.

Mason’s love of law enforcement started at a young age, as the idea of helping people had always been something that piqued his interest.

“I was intrigued with public safety for as long as I can remember,” he said. “When I was 16, I started as a volunteer at the Cave Spring Rescue Squad. I liked the idea of protecting my community.”

His career with the county Sheriff’s Office began his last week of high school in 1974, where he split his days between final exams and training to become a dispatcher.

Mason held that position for four years while also getting his bachelor’s degree from Radford University, where he later earned his master’s as well.

Though Mason is ending his career with the county, he will still be involved with criminal justice as an adjunct professor at Radford University, something he’s been doing for years.

Lt. Col. Steve Turner, who has worked more than 45 years in the sheriff’s office, worked with Mason until the county started its own police department in 1990.

Turner, 69, said his longtime friend is one of the best law enforcement officers he’s ever known.

“It didn’t take long for him to get established,” he said. “As Chuck started to move up the ranks, the seriousness of the job was something that was instilled in him.”

Others who worked with Mason said he was a calming presence, particularly in times of great distress and uncertainty.

“There’s not a whole lot I can experience in 2023 that Chuck didn’t honestly experience in 1983 … He brings a wealth of knowledge to the table and when he talks people listen,” newly appointed Assistant Chief Mark Tuck said.

Tuck said Mason has always been a great problem solver in the department.

“He’s a great sounding board when I’m struggling to wrap my head around something, and he will sit down and say ‘okay, this is how I worked through that,’” he said.

A banquet was held in Mason's honor earlier this month and officers from various agencies in the area and in the state spoke about how influential Mason has been to them in his career.

Besides jokes about them being children when Mason began his career, they also touched on the void his absence would bring to law enforcement, not just in the county, but all throughout the Roanoke Valley.

Turner said the key to having a long career is waking up with the desire to go to work, something Mason echoed when discussing how he lasted so long.

“I loved what I did every day. To me this was more than just a job, it was a lifelong passion,” he said.

And that's a passion Mason passed down to his son, Christian, 31, who is a Roanoke County detective.

“I was the kind of kid in elementary school who knew exactly what he wanted to be when he grew up, and I have my dad to thank for that,” he said. “I admired him a lot. I still do.”

While the younger Mason followed in his father’s footsteps career wise, he doesn't think he will be doing it for as long.

“Absolutely not,” he said with a laugh. I think it’s a rarity to be in any career for 40 years, let alone almost 50. I think he could lend me some years and I could retire now, too.”