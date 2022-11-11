Cigar box guitars ground Virginia veterans coping with PTSD

In October 1983, suicide bombers drove two trucks filled with explosives into American and French barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. Paul “Chip” McCauley was injured in the bombing. Thirty-nine years later, he’s using a cigar box guitar to remember the men who were lost.

“I lost 241 friends that day,” McCauley, 58, of Salem said in a recent interview. “My guitar is a tribute to those guys. The better I get this, the longer they'll live through my music.”

McCauley was raised in Roanoke and served in U.S. Marine Corps reconnaissance from 1983 to 1987. He was one of three veterans to participate in a recent 12-week Cigar Box Guitar Making Group led by Beth Woodward, a music therapist at the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The therapist had received funding through the Veterans Health Administration that allowed her to purchase 16 cigar box guitar making kits, enough for four outpatient groups.

Woodward had previously worked with McCauley, Matthew “Matt” Burke, 52, of Narrows and Mark “Red” Redmond, 45, of Forest in a Music Therapy and Wellness Group at the VA.

They weren't all in the wellness group at the same time, but Woodward thought the men, who have all been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, would work well together and invited them to participate in the first guitar-making group.

“They were my experiment,” Woodward said. “Actually, they have talked about coming back and helping me with the new guys coming.”

The group met between January and June for a 90-minute session about once each week. They built their cigar box guitars, and then decorated them. Redmond, who served in the U.S. Army from 1999-2015 as a forward observer and later in intelligence, introduced the group to wood burning techniques.

“I didn't even think about that. I just thought paint and stain,” Woodward said. “They've brought it up a notch. So now, the next time I get funding, I'm going to get the wood burning tools, so we'll have some more of that to do.”

“It was definitely just fun coming together as a group,” Redmond said. “There was a lot of wise cracking, and just a good time putting it together, helping each other out. We bring in, each of us, different tools. Each of us brings something different to the fight.”

At the end of the program, after the men had built the three-string instruments and learned how to play them, they wrote a song, called “The PTSD Blues.”

“Beth said, ‘We're going to write a song,’ and I'm like, ‘Yeah, right,’” McCauley recalled. “She brought a board up and asked us questions. And we put words on the board, and that became the song. It was amazing how it worked out.”

The song was recorded and entered in the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival as a piece of art, as a music performance and as an original song, Woodward said.

“I'm hoping they get to go for the National Festival,” Woodward said, adding the group might know if they placed first in any categories by the spring of 2023.

“The PTSD Blues” is about the camaraderie that McCauley, Burke and Redmond have found in each other.

“None of us liked group. None of us liked to be around crowds,” McCauley said. “But we have a bond now. They're my brothers. We may not have served the same place, but we sure shoed some of the same dirt. And they mean a lot to me. We're friends, and we'll be lifelong friends now that we have each other.”

“We're comfortable with each other, whereas I wouldn't have signed up and did a group like this at the Civic Center or something like that. It ain't going to happen,” said Burke, who served in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1999 as a flight medic. “Here, I don't feel like I got to watch my back or pay attention to what she's doing when she's in my peripheral vision. All of us can relax a little bit.”

Redmond said he recently visited some “old Army buddies” who are retired but still live near armed forces bases.

“They see the people in the uniform every day. They still have that group,” Redmond said. “But when you're not near an Army post, or a Marine base or anything, you don't have that. And then you get put into a group like this, and then you're like, ‘Oh, all right. I can do this.’”

Woodward said the guitar — an accessible instrument that is easy to learn to play — is especially good at grounding people who may be having a flashback.

“You can start playing songs that are meaningful for you, or that validate your emotions, and then slowly move on to something else that's more upbeat and positive to help with mood regulation,” Woodward said.

The treatment goals of the guitar-making group included developing “creative arts leisure pursuits" that can be used as PTSD coping skills and increasing the ability to express emotions both verbally and non-verbally.

Each of the veteran’s guitars was furnished uniquely to convey those expressions. Redmond's guitar features the various units that he was deployed with to Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo. And Burke’s guitar is a tribute to one of his service dogs, a Dachshund named Patches, who died in 2020.

“I've got a piece of his hair and his ashes. When I'm home, they're within reach,” Burke said.

McCauley’s guitar memorializes the 241 men who died in Beirut on Oct. 23, 1983. On the anniversary of the bombing last month, McCauley kept the guitar near him throughout the day.

“All day long,” McCauley said. “It helps. The music therapy has been the biggest help for me. I've been in therapy here at the VA since 2009. I was introduced to Beth a few years back, and it's been the biggest help for me, because the guitar grounds me faster. All your senses are involved when you got to hold the guitar. And that brings me back to where I'm supposed to be a lot quicker than any other therapy I've had. It's been huge.”

“This is what has connected with us,” Redmond said. “We are all about it. It's worked. I drive over an hour be here. But it's well, well worth it. There are no complaints. My wife will move stuff around to make sure that I can get out here, because she knows it's crucial for me, which then is good for the family.”

Redmond said that while PTSD-related flashbacks still occur, coping with them has gotten easier since working with Woodward.

“When I got deployed, I'd strum on a regular guitar occasionally. I never got good at it, but the love of music for me was already there,” Redmond said. “Beth just showed more why I'd always want to go out after an engagement of some sort and smoke a cigarette and just strum on my guitar by myself, how it was grounding.”

“It’s about learning how to cope, how to modulate your mood, how to regulate emotions,” Woodward said. “Music is very holistic. It affects everybody — mind, body, spirit — so it's a really good tool, a very good medium.”

A nonprofit called Guitars 4 Vets (G4V) provides an educational guitar program to veterans with PTSD with similar goals.

“Music helps decrease anxiety, increase self-esteem, and reduce episodes of panic attacks, nightmares and flashbacks,” the nonprofit’s website reads. “A research study of Guitars 4 Vets students showed a 21% improvement in PTSD symptoms and a 27% decrease in related depression symptoms.”

The local G4V chapter in Salem offers a 10-week program, taught by volunteer musicians and veterans.

“It's very supportive in nature. It's very social. It's more of a peer support-type program,” said Woodward, the VA liaison for the program. “It isn't therapy, but it provides benefits to the patients, to veterans, provides a social support. It is a community partnership program.”

The Salem chapter has existed for almost three years, Woodward said, but hasn’t been able to meet in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first in-person and face-to-face session was scheduled to begin Nov. 7 with six beginner and 10 intermediate players, plus two instructors.

“They come in and they learn, and at the end of the 10 weeks, as long as they are doing well and they want to continue, they get a new guitar strap, capo, tuner, and then they get the opportunity to continue to come with an intermediate group,” Woodward said.­­­­

Woodward said G4V also provides a “means for continuity” for veterans who are in music therapy.

“A lot of times when we work with patients, for coping skills or for different areas, when they leave music therapy, there's not much in the community for people to have that type of support,” she said. “Community partnership programs offer more support for our veterans in the community and help with integration.”

If you’d like to make a donation to the G4V Salem chapter, visit its fundraising page, which can be found through the G4V website, guitars4vets.org.

If you have questions about music therapy programs at the Salem VA Medical Center, contact Beth Woodward (lisabeth.woodward@va.gov) or Krystine Smith (krystine.smith@va.gov).