The city has begun legal action over a long-broken elevator in a downtown parking garage.

On July 27, a code compliance officer issued Merchants Parking Co. on Salem Avenue an order to repair the elevator by Monday, according to city records and spokeswoman Carol Corbin. Having not received a response from Merchants Parking, the city prepared a summons to court, city spokeswoman Carol Corbin said Tuesday.

Corbin did not know if the summons had been served.

The repair order quoted section 606.2 of the Virginia Maintenance Code, which states, “In buildings equipped with passenger elevators, not less than one elevator shall be maintained in operation at all times when the building is occupied.” In addition, it ordered repair of a barrier fence designed to block access to the upper floors.

Failure to correct violations is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,500, the order said.

City officials believe the elevator has been out “since at least a little before” February 2019, the date of an earlier repair order, Corbin said. That repair order case did not proceed and was dropped. The newly created summons is expected to lead to a hearing on Oct. 5, Corbin said.

Will Trinkle, president and owner of C. W. Francis & Son, which owns Merchants Parking Co., last week confirmed the elevator has been out of service for years. He also said he closed the top two floors of the garage, four and five, and observed that few customers park on the third floor, reducing the need for the elevator.

Trinkle released a statement Wednesday.

“I’m doing, and have been doing, everything in my power, paying real estate taxes, reporting problems, asking for help with the overwhelming and destructive homeless situation, investing large amounts of cash in repairs and daily cleaning, painting, graffiti paint-over, closing off floors and fixing regularly that fencing as it is broken through, the list is long...all in an effort to continually improve the situation,” the statement said.