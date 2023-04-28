State officials won't commit money this year to reset Williamson Road in Roanoke from four travel lanes to two travel lanes, with a center turn lane and bike lanes, because the project is too costly.

The situation warrants further meetings on how best to manage Williamson’s vehicle, bicycle and foot traffic, officials said.

Project opponents cheered.

“We want them to put a stop on the project and start over on a better project,” said Bill Tanger, co-chairman of a recently formed body called the Williamson Road Community Forum.

But this is not necessarily another fight brewing at city hall.

City officials have both applied for state for money for specific, high-cost Williamson Road improvements and asked the U.S. Department of Transportation for technical assistance to solve problems caused by Williamson Road’s design.

The city announced April 17 that federal experts have agreed to assist. "Through this program, the city will strive to build authentic consensus around a vision for the future of Williamson Road that is widely accepted by stakeholders," a news release said.

A new round of talks is a good idea, according to Tanger. He lives in the Williamson Road corridor and is a former board member with the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association.

Tanger and Clay McClintock, another area resident who also directs Noble [Avenue] Neighborhood Watch, invited residents and business representatives six to nine months ago to team up around common concerns. They've put 35 organizations on the forum's email list that support an alternative reconfiguration of Williamson Road, Tanger said.

Williamson Road supports two lanes of traffic northbound and two lanes southbound, bounded by incomplete sidewalks. A variety of businesses line the commercial byway, which is also designated U.S. 11. City leaders have expressed concern over what they say is a high number of traffic wrecks, some involving bikes and pedestrians.

A consultant advised the city to shift vehicles from two lanes in each direction to one, freeing up space for a two-way center turn lane and bike lanes. Under that proposal, which the Roanoke City Council endorsed in August, crews would also install new crosswalks, rebuild sidewalks and remove several stoplights. It would cost $66.7 million and not break ground until the end of the decade, city officials said.

State road officials previously indicated in January that they had not found money for the changes. But Roanoke officials cautioned that no final decision has been made. Since then, its become even more clear that state government will not fund the project in the current cycle, Ray Smoot, a member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board, said Friday.

"It's not going to be funded in this round of Smart Scale.” Smoot said. Smoot is a retired Virginia Tech Foundation executive and a decision-maker on the statewide body that doles out road construction funding.

Smart Scale is a scorecard that helps the transportation board pick the most beneficial project proposals, a difficult task because requests exceed funding every year.

Scorekeepers liked the city's Williamson Road proposal, saying it would significantly improve safety and transportation-efficient land development. But its high cost was a major negative. It would have consumed half of this funding cycle's road construction budget for a large area of Southwest and Southside Virginia, Smoot said.

The Salem district of the Virginia Department of Transportation spans from Botetourt County to Henry County and from Pulaski County to Bedford County.

Tanger and McClintock criticized the city's proposal in a Roanoke Times advertisement Sunday, saying it would worsen safety and gum up traffic. The forum group contends it has a better plan. It would feature three lanes of traffic (two northbound and one southbound), a center turning lane and wide paths for people on foot or bike in the position of the sidewalks.

Public officials plan to meet in Salem next month to hear the public's advice on state road construction.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board scheduled its local meeting at 4 p.m. May 16 at the Salem Civic Center.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has recommended seven road projects, a lighting project and five efforts to assist pedestrians in the Salem VDOT district.

A document at https://smartscale.org/current_projects/2024_docs.asp describes the 13 favored proposals. There's also details about 36 other project proposals not recommended for funding in the Salem district.

Detailed instructions about the process and an online comment form appear at www.ctb.virginia.gov/planning/springmeetings2023/default.asp.