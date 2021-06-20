Claudette misses us to south; heat spikes Monday before storm chances and a cooldown

And as with most showers-and-storm situations, some places may not see a whole lot of rain with this -- in fact, the heavier amounts may do the "Blue Ridge jump" over the Roanoke/New River valleys area. It's been dry a few days after fairly widespread rain a week ago, and we still have some long-term dryness to deal with, so it would probably be helpful to see a reasonable amount of rain out of this system. Most places within a 50-mile radius of Roanoke will probably see less than half an inch.

Behind the cold front, cooler, drier air will filter in for midweek, with highs struggling to make 80 on Wednesday and lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. This cool snap will not be quite as cool or as lengthy as the one last week, with stickiness and scattered storms returning by the weekend.

Down the road, it appears as if the heat dome will continue to set up in the Western U.S., which means we will be in the downstream northwest flow with occasional cold fronts. It will get a little hot and sticky at times, but overall temperatures are expected to lean to normal or below normal over the next couple of weeks with periods of showers and storms. Heat waves or exceptional drought do not appear to be in the offing for our region at least through the Fourth of July.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

