Claudette misses us to south; heat spikes Monday before storm chances and a cooldown

Tropical Storm Claudette has been proof that a tropical system doesn't have to be well developed before reaching shore to be troublesome far inland. It reached tropical storm strength as it reached shore in Louisiana on Friday and has left a trail of flooding and tornadoes across the Southeast as a depression since. At least 12 people have been killed, most of them in a chain-reaction traffic accident in Alabama that killed 10 people, including eight children in a single van. Heavy toll for "just a" tropical storm.
Claudette once appeared to have a good chance to bring our region some showers, but its track shifted farther south. Ironically, it will contribute to a hot, dry Monday, when sinking air on the backside of the storm and downslope, westerly winds may push temperatures into the mid 90s in Roanoke and points south and east. Anything over 93 will be the hottest in Roanoke since July 26 of last year.
But this will not be a long-lasting heat wave. An approaching cold front will trigger showers and storms overnight Monday into Tuesday. The timing of this front will likely not coincide with the hottest, most unstable period, so we won't maximize the risk of severe storms, but there may still be some with gusty winds and heavy rain in the stronger storms.
And as with most showers-and-storm situations, some places may not see a whole lot of rain with this -- in fact, the heavier amounts may do the "Blue Ridge jump" over the Roanoke/New River valleys area. It's been dry a few days after fairly widespread rain a week ago, and we still have some long-term dryness to deal with, so it would probably be helpful to see a reasonable amount of rain out of this system. Most places within a 50-mile radius of Roanoke will probably see less than half an inch.
Behind the cold front, cooler, drier air will filter in for midweek, with highs struggling to make 80 on Wednesday and lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. This cool snap will not be quite as cool or as lengthy as the one last week, with stickiness and scattered storms returning by the weekend.
Down the road, it appears as if the heat dome will continue to set up in the Western U.S., which means we will be in the downstream northwest flow with occasional cold fronts. It will get a little hot and sticky at times, but overall temperatures are expected to lean to normal or below normal over the next couple of weeks with periods of showers and storms. Heat waves or exceptional drought do not appear to be in the offing for our region at least through the Fourth of July.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.