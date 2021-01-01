 Skip to main content
Claytor Lake and other state parks celebrate First Day Hikes for New Year's Day
All Virginia State Parks are welcoming visitors on the first day of 2021 with free parking.

To inform and inspire visitors, parks are offering hikes and self-guided activity brochures.

The 2021 New Year Challenge will be mileage based, according to a state news release. There will also be a First Day Hikes photo contest that includes a special category for best masks. Please refer to the parks’ First Day Hike flyers for more information about these specific activities or visit virginiastateparks.gov.

The Roanoke Times

