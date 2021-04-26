Client sues Blacksburg attorney who had license suspended, would not refund fee

A waitress, Brock paid Fisher $4,000 to represent her.

But it was difficult to find out what, if anything, Fisher was doing on her behalf, Brock said. When they communicated, the attorney always seemed angry, Brock said.

“I was worried he was going to do something against me that would hurt my case,” Brock said.

A December hearing in Montgomery County was postponed until Feb. 1 at Fisher’s request. Days after that court date passed, Brock got a notice that she was to appear on Feb. 16 — because both she and Fisher had missed the Feb. 1 hearing and the judge wanted to know what was going on.

Brock said that she was confused because Fisher had told her the Feb. 1 hearing would not happen. “He was adamant he was postponing it,” Brock said.

It was at that point that she found out that Fisher’s license was suspended — not from him but from a Google search as she tried to figure out what was going on, Brock said.

Brock asked for her money back, and retained a new attorney, Chris Tuck of Blacksburg. Tuck said he is representing Brock without charge in her attempt to regain her money, and at a reduced rate on the drunken-driving charge, which is now set to be heard June 7.