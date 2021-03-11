Cliff Boyd, nationally-recognized Radford University professor, dies at 68

Cliff Boyd, a nationally recognized archaeologist, forensics researcher and one of Radford University’s longest tenured professors, passed away earlier this week after a decades-long battle with a rare form of cancer.

Boyd, 68, taught in the school’s Department of Anthropological Sciences for more than 35 years, winning various awards and authoring three books and over 300 publications on eastern U.S. archaeology.

Boyd’s wife and colleague, Donna, also a recognized educator, worked alongside her husband for years at Radford. She said he was “absolutely wonderful” in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

She said she’d known Cliff since the fourth grade, where they both attended a K-12 school in their hometown of Johnson City, Tennessee.

She and her husband were several grades apart, but their paths crossed again at the University of Tennessee years later while Donna was an undergraduate student. Cliff Boyd had moved to Knoxville to begin his postgraduate studies in archaeology after a stint in the Peace Corps in Colombia.

“I was just walking down the street one day and there he was, and I was like ‘hey I know you’ … and the rest is history,” she said. “I basically changed my major to get a date with him.”