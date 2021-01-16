Cline and Griffith must go, demonstrators say

“I would submit to you that there’s a direct line from that rally that took place at Staunton Mall to what happened at the U.S. Capitol. … That’s what Mr. Cline does,” Walker said.

The congressmen responded with statements after the protests, with Cline saying, “Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our Republic, and I respect our First Amendment and those who exercised their right to free speech today. … I will continue to support civil discourse while condemning all forms of political violence. Only through reasoned dialogue will we find lasting solutions to the important issues facing our Commonwealth and our nation.”

Griffith, through a spokesman, said, “A peaceful protest is, has been, and always should be part of the American political landscape.”

Those at Saturday’s events focused on the mayhem that occurred in Washington.

Falls Church resident Olivia Bravo, a gun violence prevention lobbyist, traveled to Staunton with her mother, Francesca Costantino. Bravo’s work is based out of Washington, and she said it was scary to see the events at the Capitol.

“The defacement of federal property that is so American, and then to see the American flag be on top of that in the name of patriotism, was like a dagger to the heart,” Bravo said.