Cline wins second term in 6th District

Republican Ben Cline easily kept his seat in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, winning a second term in the mostly red 6th District.
Cline, a former attorney who lives in Botetourt County, outpaced his Democratic challenger, Nicholas Betts, by a margin of nearly 3 to 1.
“I want to thank all of you so much from the bottom of my heart for your faith in me over the past two years,” he told supporters at the Capital Ale House in Harrisonburg. His victory speech also was broadcast on Facebook Live.
He thanked Betts for running a positive campaign on the issues, rather than “wallowing in the mud.”
The victory returned Cline to a seat occupied for 26 years by Republican Bob Goodlatte. Cline worked for Goodlatte as a legislative aide before venturing out in politics on his own, winning election to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2002.
After serving for 18 years, he ran for the Congressional spot vacated by Goodlatte’s retirement in 2018.
The 6th Congressional District extends from Roanoke eastward to Lynchburg and north to Front Royal. With the exception of a few blue spots on the map, such as Roanoke and Lexington, it is a Republican bastion.
Four years ago, President Donald Trump won the district with 61% of the vote.
Cline was well-positioned to ride the president’s coattails. He defended Trump during an unsuccessful impeachment bid and echoed some of his campaign rhetoric, such as a strong law-and-order response to demonstrations against systemic racism by police.
“Having worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement as a prosecutor, Ben fully understands how dangerous it would be to ‘Defund the Police,’” one of his campaign mailers read.
“The destruction and anarchy that has engulfed several cities across the country is what could happen in our own communities.”
In his first two years with the minority party in the House of Representatives, Cline said he garnered bipartisan support on measures to help small businesses in debt and military veterans.
Working to rebuild the economy from the devastating coronavirus pandemic, he said he helped more than 7,700 area businesses to remain open, and protected more than 70,000 jobs.
Betts is a Lexington resident who works as a law clerk in Roanoke. In his first bid for public office two years ago, he unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination to fill a Rockbridge County-area House of Delegates seat.
In a campaign in which he was badly outspent by Cline, he said one of his key goals was to expand access to health care, in part by supporting a public option to insurance plans.
He also called out Cline on his assertion that he works across the aisle with Democrats, noting Cline’s vote against the Great American Outdoors Act, which will devote funding to public lands across the country, including portions of the Shenandoah National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway in the 6th District.
Betts supported police reform, reducing student loan debt, creating tax credits for renewable energy and passing laws to explicitly prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
