Cline wins second term in 6th District

Cline was well-positioned to ride the president’s coattails. He defended Trump during an unsuccessful impeachment bid and echoed some of his campaign rhetoric, such as a strong law-and-order response to demonstrations against systemic racism by police.

“Having worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement as a prosecutor, Ben fully understands how dangerous it would be to ‘Defund the Police,’” one of his campaign mailers read.

“The destruction and anarchy that has engulfed several cities across the country is what could happen in our own communities.”

In his first two years with the minority party in the House of Representatives, Cline said he garnered bipartisan support on measures to help small businesses in debt and military veterans.

Working to rebuild the economy from the devastating coronavirus pandemic, he said he helped more than 7,700 area businesses to remain open, and protected more than 70,000 jobs.

Betts is a Lexington resident who works as a law clerk in Roanoke. In his first bid for public office two years ago, he unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination to fill a Rockbridge County-area House of Delegates seat.