Clothes dryer fire damages Roanoke County home

A clothes dryer fire forced an adult and two teens temporarily to evacuate a Roanoke County home Wednesday afternoon.

The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue department said its crews responded to the incident in the 2500 block of Brandy Run Drive in the Fort Lewis area at 2:05 p.m., according to a news release.

Crews from the department’s Fort Lewis station found a two-story, wood-sided home with some smoke showing from the house’s garage door, the department said.

The adult and teens that were home escaped with the family pets, the department said. No injuries were reported.

The fire and rescue department said the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

“Most of the fire damage was contained to the laundry room with some minor water and smoke damage to the rest of the house,” the news release said.

The county’s fire marshal’s office found that the fire was accidental in nature.

"The fire originated within the dryer and caused smoke damage to the main floor and water damage to the basement," the department said.

Damages are estimated at $10,000.

“Roanoke County Fire & Rescue would like to remind you to please always clean the lint filter on your dryer before use,” the news release said. “It’s a good idea to clean the lint from the dryer vent duct about once a year.”