Coated wire spool fire in scrap yard near Vinton spews smoke

A spool of coated wire the size of a fire engine spewed smoke into the night sky Wednesday after catching fire in scrap yard near Vinton.

Crews from Roanoke County fire department stations in Vinton, Cave Spring and Mount Pleasant responded to the scene in the 200 block of Wayland Street.

“Tanker shuttle operations are being used due to the limited access to hydrants,” the Cave Spring Volunteer Fire Department said in a post on Facebook Wednesday night.

The post said the “large trash fire” was in the area of “OmniSource,” a scrap and secondary metal recycling center near Vinton.

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said the "huge spool of coated wire" sat "in the middle of a large pile of metal debris."

“The spool is as big as a fire truck,” the department said in a post on Facebook at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Crews will need to let some of the coating on the wire burn itself out. This may be visible for a while, but it’s all under control.”

In a second Facebook post at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, the department said nobody was injured.

“While the fire and smoke were very visible, fortunately no one was hurt or displaced and the property damage was minimal,” the post said.

Brian Clingenpeel, the county’s fire and rescue public information officer, said Thursday that no criminal charges are pending “at all”

“The fire is not under investigation,” Clingenpeel said in an email. “It's a rubbish fire in a scrap yard and does not meet the threshold of investigation.”

He said the fire was likely caused by the scrap yard’s “normal processes.”

