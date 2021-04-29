Cold front and showers bring this summer preview to an end

Roanoke's high temperature hit 88 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and might do similar with a bit of sunshine on this Thursday. More akin to late July normal high temperatures, you have to go back to the first week of September to find the last similar multi-day warmth. But more typical spring temperatures will return for Friday and Saturday.

A cold front is poised to move southeast through our region tonight and early Friday. There will be some rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms with its passing, but moisture levels are not super thick and there isn't nearly the upper-level wind dynamics that brought hail-chunking supercells over San Antonio, Dallas-Forth Worth and Norman, Okla., last night. (Some early estimates already exceed a billion dollars damage with those).

So neither widespread heavy rain nor a severe storms outbreak is expected here, despite cooler air pushing into warmth, but a few localized downpours or gusty winds with rumbles of thunder may be possible amid mostly light-moderate showers.

Gusty northwest winds will bring temperatures back down to more typical end-of-April/start-of-May levels, 60s/70s highs and 40s lows, both Friday and Saturday, which will be pleasant if a bit gusty days to be outside. High temperatures rebound back into the upper 70-mid 80s range by Sunday and warmth continues into next week with periods of showers and storms as an upper-level low moves east out of Texas.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

