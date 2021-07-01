Cold front brings showers/storms, but clears in time for dry, somewhat cooler holiday weekend

It was a matter of conjecture earlier in the week whether a cold front would cleanly push through in time for a nice Fourth of July or if it would get hung up and be showery into the holiday. The resolution appears to even better: It clears out for a nice Saturday AND Sunday.
Before that, it will push numerous showers and storms through on this Thursday evening and Friday morning. Just about everyone in our region will get some rain, and a few will get heavy downpours. With long-term dryness regionally over much of the region especially east and southeast of Roanoke -- though not necessarily at every specific location, based on happenstance placement of heavier storms on some days -- the rain will generally be welcome for agricultural interests.
The front should be past by noon on Friday with only a few stray showers behind it. Cooler, drier air from Canada (eastern Canada -- not the extremely hot western side) sweeps in behind it for a refreshing Saturday, widespread 50s lows (some upper 40s in outlying areas) and 70s highs to near 80. After more 50s lows on Sunday, the Fourth of July itself, temperatures rebound a bit for more widespread 80s, warm enough for any outdoor watery fun but not sweltering with extreme heat or humidity.
Heat gradually builds in the week ahead, back into the low-mid 90s for Roanoke, before another front approaches by late week. Just having Friday, Saturday and Sunday not make 90, however, will ensure that this July is no repeat of 2020, when 30 of 31 days reached or exceeded 90 degrees.
Long-term it appears the heat dome will be centered more over the West than the East, and this will likely bring occasional cold fronts to disrupt periods of heating in between.
Another long-term item to keep an eye on is Tropical Storm Elsa, still more than 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands, but projected to be in the general area of Florida by next Tuesday. There is much left to be determined about the eventual track, evolution and intensity of Elsa, but keep in in mind if you have plans on the Gulf Coast, Florida or along the southeast U.S. coast next week. It's also still early to tell if it will be a direct player in Southwest Virginia weather, but that will be possible if it steers into the eastern Gulf. Elsa, incidentally, is the earliest "E" storm on record in the Atlantic basic, beating out Edouard by 5 days from last year.
