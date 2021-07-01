Cold front brings showers/storms, but clears in time for dry, somewhat cooler holiday weekend

Heat gradually builds in the week ahead, back into the low-mid 90s for Roanoke, before another front approaches by late week. Just having Friday, Saturday and Sunday not make 90, however, will ensure that this July is no repeat of 2020, when 30 of 31 days reached or exceeded 90 degrees.

Another long-term item to keep an eye on is Tropical Storm Elsa, still more than 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands, but projected to be in the general area of Florida by next Tuesday. There is much left to be determined about the eventual track, evolution and intensity of Elsa, but keep in in mind if you have plans on the Gulf Coast, Florida or along the southeast U.S. coast next week. It's also still early to tell if it will be a direct player in Southwest Virginia weather, but that will be possible if it steers into the eastern Gulf. Elsa, incidentally, is the earliest "E" storm on record in the Atlantic basic, beating out Edouard by 5 days from last year.