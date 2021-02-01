Colleagues recall Creed's contribution to eastern Montgomery County

“He would always tell me, ‘Look, we have to look at the whole picture, and that’s the whole county,’” King said.

Supervisor Mary Biggs said Creed worked especially hard to bring Eastern Montgomery Elementary School to fruition. She said he was also instrumental in supporting the opening of the Meadowbrook Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library and the Meadowbrook Community Center, which Biggs described as incredible assets to the community.

“He always advocated very strongly for his District C citizens he represented,” Biggs said in an email, referring to a supervisory district that includes the eastern Montgomery County communities of Shawsville and Elliston.

Creed was a longtime employee of Christiansburg-based auto dealership Shelor Motor Mile, but he also had worked as an auctioneer and real estate developer.

One of the major issues Creed tackled early on as a supervisor was the reduction of the merchants capital tax, which had been strongly pushed by area car dealerships, including Shelor.

During the late 1990s, Shelor began an annual tradition of moving its vehicles out of the county on New Year’s Day, the day business inventories were assessed. Other dealerships followed suit.

Creed was a proponent of reducing the tax.