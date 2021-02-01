Colleagues recall Creed's contribution to eastern Montgomery County

Montgomery County Supervisor Todd King praised his former colleague Gary Creed for several things, but he said one big and simple trait often stood out.
“One thing is, he was always smiling,” King said.
Creed died Thursday. He was 74.
He was first elected to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors in 2001 and served until 2017, when he decided to not seek re-election. He had announced during the fall of 2016 that he had been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s.
During his time on the board, Creed was part of the 4-3 GOP majorities that were crucial in the passage of a handful of key — and contentious — items over the past two decades.
“He really loved his family and he loved the county,” King, a fellow Republican, said Monday.
King recalled that Creed — a former coach of girls' AAU basketball — was passionate about education. A recent obituary on Creed noted his love of basketball and his coaching of the sport.
“I could see the passion in his eyes and the way he talked about education,” King said. “He wanted the students to do the best they can and have the stuff to do it with.”
King, a volunteer with the Riner Volunteer Fire Department, said Creed was also supportive of first responder groups.
“He would always tell me, ‘Look, we have to look at the whole picture, and that’s the whole county,’” King said.
Supervisor Mary Biggs said Creed worked especially hard to bring Eastern Montgomery Elementary School to fruition. She said he was also instrumental in supporting the opening of the Meadowbrook Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library and the Meadowbrook Community Center, which Biggs described as incredible assets to the community.
“He always advocated very strongly for his District C citizens he represented,” Biggs said in an email, referring to a supervisory district that includes the eastern Montgomery County communities of Shawsville and Elliston.
Creed was a longtime employee of Christiansburg-based auto dealership Shelor Motor Mile, but he also had worked as an auctioneer and real estate developer.
One of the major issues Creed tackled early on as a supervisor was the reduction of the merchants capital tax, which had been strongly pushed by area car dealerships, including Shelor.
During the late 1990s, Shelor began an annual tradition of moving its vehicles out of the county on New Year’s Day, the day business inventories were assessed. Other dealerships followed suit.
Creed was a proponent of reducing the tax.
The moving of the dealerships’ inventories had caused Montgomery County to miss out on revenue. The reduction of the capital tax rate eventually was approved — with Creed among the four supervisors who voted in favor of the measure in 2004 — and the dealerships promised to keep their vehicles in the county on Jan. 1.
Creed served as chairman of the board of supervisors in 2005.
During his final year on the board, Creed was involved in one more issue that split the board along party lines: the sale of the old Blacksburg High School property on Patrick Henry Drive.
The four Republicans on the board at the time supported the sale of the old high school property to a private developer against the objection of Blacksburg officials, who sought the site as part of long-term plans to keep it as recreational space. The Republicans, however, argued that they wanted to get the schools as much revenue as possible on the sale of old county properties.
Blacksburg has since been able to buy back a significant portion of the high school property.
Creed will continue to be remembered in at least one section of District C.
A park named in his honor is in the midst of being constructed in Elliston. It will include four fields and other amenities such as a playground, shelter and walking path.
One field will be used for football, lacrosse and soccer, while the other three will be for baseball, softball, coach pitch and t-ball.
Barring major weather-related delays, county officials said Creed Fields should be completed by spring.