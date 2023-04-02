A spark of entrepreneurial inspiration can become a full-fledged business, with just a little incubation, according to plans several colleges in the region are pursuing.

Helping the aspiring entrepreneurs in the Roanoke and New River valleys is the idea behind business incubators.

In Radford, university and city leaders partnered in February to announce plans for a business incubator opening by mid-year, called The Hub.

“The Hub will serve as an economic development support system and help businesses thrive in Radford and across the New River Valley,” the announcement said.

The Hub will also house workforce training opportunities.

"This partnership will set a course for a future of economic growth," said Radford University President Bret Danilowicz.

Once it opens at the former SunTrust bank location on East Main Street, Radford’s business incubator will join in a similar mission as entrepreneur help centers at Roanoke College and Virginia Tech.

They aren’t new endeavors, but they churn out newly equipped, budding business owners every semester. At Roanoke College, the Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation has operated since 2003.

“Through college courses, intensive learning experiences, independent studies, internships, job shadowing and exposure to professional subject matter experts across a wide range of disciplines, students are encouraged to pursue their interests through entrepreneurial expression,” a Roanoke College webpage said. “Underpinning all these educational experiences is a solid foundation in leadership principles ranging from business ethics to team dynamics.”

Meanwhile at Virginia Tech, the Apex Center for Entrepreneurs is open to any student of any major from any year, a university webpage said. Offerings include a business incubator program.

“The Startup Hokies Incubator is designed to meet you wherever you are in your entrepreneurship journey and support student-led startups with access to space, mentorships and funding,” a webpage said. “The Incubator program operates on a rolling admissions basis during the fall and spring semesters.”

In the past year at Virginia Tech’s Apex Center, more than 5,500 students engaged in entrepreneurship courses and programs across campus, and the center funded more than $21,000 to various ventures, according to an annual report.

“They say it takes a village to raise a startup,” the website said. “And the Apex Center is no different.”