College students are ‘drop in the bucket’ for COVID-19 spread, experts say

The headlines are alarming: College campuses are clearing out. Will students take the coronavirus home with them?
Several local experts in public health and disease modeling say they aren’t too concerned.
“Do I think our college students are all of a sudden going to take it home to their communities? No,” Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, which covers Virginia Tech and Radford University, said last week. “Pretty much everywhere is having significant community spread.”
Last weekend, about 8,000 students living on Tech’s campus and thousands more attending Radford returned home for Thanksgiving break. They’ll finish the rest of the semester remotely before returning for the spring semester in January. While any sort of travel risks both the contraction and transmission of the coronavirus, public health experts said the overall prevalence of the virus dwarfs the impact that students returning home may have.
“Of course, the college students are a drop in the bucket with all the traveling going on with Thanksgiving,” said Dr. William Petri, a professor of medicine at the University of Virginia who studies infectious diseases. “I wouldn’t put all the blame on the college students.”
In the New River Valley, students make up a relatively small number of the overall COVID-19 cases, Bissell said, and the health district and universities have done significant exit testing.
Tech’s percentage positivity from COVID-19 tests has fallen from about 20% in early September to about 1% currently. Radford University has a few cases a day, if that, she said.
“I would be hard pressed given those numbers to say a student who tests positive later at home brought it from school,” Bissell said later in an emailed statement. “They weren’t contributing significantly to our numbers here recently, so unless they all of a sudden go wild and crazy at home, I don’t expect they will contribute to the numbers there either.”
Izaiah Pritt, an 18-year-old Tech freshman, drove back to his hometown of Lebanon in Russell County last week.
“I try to keep myself isolated from everybody,” said Pritt, who tested negative for COVID-19 before returning home. “I felt pretty safe about going back home to my family.”
Besides disappointment about a lack of in-person classes, Pritt, who is studying biological sciences, said he’s looking forward to the spring semester on campus.
“Virginia Tech had kept the campus very safe. They took COVID seriously,” he said.
Tech President Tim Sands praised students and employees last week at a board of visitors meeting for persevering in a challenging semester.
“We did not defeat COVID-19, but the disease did not defeat us either,” Sands told the board. “I call it a stalemate.”
The president noted that random COVID-19 testing in recent days revealed an average of about 10 positive cases a day. Still, he noted that with more than 1,600 students testing positive, a not insignificant percentage of the population has been exposed to a virus whose long-term health effects remain unknown.
“The transition to remote instruction for the remainder of this semester is coming at just the right time,” Sands said.
As of Monday, 622 students remained on campus, a figure that will drop to 253 after the end of exams, according to Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman. About 50 residential advisors will remain on duty until mid-December.
Since Nov. 13, Tech has administered 4,279 voluntary exit COVID-19 tests to students, as well as 410 tests for employees, Owczarski said.
“If a test could provide additional assurance to the student, we wanted to afford students with that assurance should they seek it,” Owczarski said in an email. “Public health experts have long advised that if a person self-quarantined for 14 days (meaning wear a mask outside your home or pod; to remain physically distant at all times and avoid even small gatherings of people; to wash one’s hands frequently; and to get a flu shot) prior to travel, the risk of transmission is extremely low.”
Bissell noted that a test merely provides a point-in-time result and that people are still at risk of contracting COVID-19 if they are not careful.
Petri encouraged returning college students, and others traveling, to adhere to strict public health guidelines.
“This sounds really crazy, impossible, but I would wear a mask the first three days at home,” Petri said. He recommended students get tested three days after their test at college. “If that comes back negative, then that’s a pretty darn good sign that you’re not infected.”
Petri said he is concerned that the virus is going to get worse before it gets better, with another peak emerging about two weeks after Thanksgiving.
Uwe Täuber, a physics professor at Tech who helped with a campus disease modeling sent to university leaders in the fall, said he trusts Bissell’s assessment that students will not be a significant driver of the virus’s spread.
“Right now, that’s probably not so much of an issue,” he said. “But sadly that’s because of the overall level being so high in the country.”
But Täuber said he didn’t think it was a good idea to bring nearly 30,000 students to Blacksburg’s campus back in August in the first place.
“That’s clearly on the health side,” he said. “But the university has its own concerns, such as the economy and their own financial situation.”
From a health standpoint, he said, he also doesn’t think a return in January is a good idea either. And Täuber doesn’t envy university leaders who are preparing for just that.
“I’m honestly glad I don’t have to make that decision.”
