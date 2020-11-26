College students are ‘drop in the bucket’ for COVID-19 spread, experts say

Petri encouraged returning college students, and others traveling, to adhere to strict public health guidelines.

“This sounds really crazy, impossible, but I would wear a mask the first three days at home,” Petri said. He recommended students get tested three days after their test at college. “If that comes back negative, then that’s a pretty darn good sign that you’re not infected.”

Petri said he is concerned that the virus is going to get worse before it gets better, with another peak emerging about two weeks after Thanksgiving.

Uwe Täuber, a physics professor at Tech who helped with a campus disease modeling sent to university leaders in the fall, said he trusts Bissell’s assessment that students will not be a significant driver of the virus’s spread.

“Right now, that’s probably not so much of an issue,” he said. “But sadly that’s because of the overall level being so high in the country.”

But Täuber said he didn’t think it was a good idea to bring nearly 30,000 students to Blacksburg’s campus back in August in the first place.

“That’s clearly on the health side,” he said. “But the university has its own concerns, such as the economy and their own financial situation.”