Obfuscations about Black history in Appalachia ought to be clarified, according to a Virginia Tech professor, while elsewhere during Black History Month, Roanoke College continues its plans to memorialize enslaved people, such as those who built the school more than 170 years ago.

Prevalent racism at the turn of the 1900s, including a disenfranchising 1902 rewrite of the state constitution, not only discouraged growth of Black communities in Southwest Virginia, but also erased modern memories of their existence, according to Daniel Thorp, an associate professor of history at Virginia Tech.

“Thousands of enslaved men and women lived in Southwest Virginia when slavery ended in 1865, and many of them stayed in the region for years after gaining their freedom,” Thorp said in the university news release. “Few had the resources to move immediately, and this is where their family and friends were, so they stayed.”

Historical fact does not match a commonly believed notion that slavery was mostly nonexistent in Appalachia, Thorp said. That myth is one reason he has dedicated historical research to exploring Black communities in Appalachia after the American Civil War ended in 1865.

“If a time traveler were to arrive in Southwest Virginia in the late 1800s seeking African American [or] Black communities, he or she would find dozens of rural Black communities and Black neighborhoods,” Thorp said, “in almost every town in the region.”

Aided by the Freedmen’s Bureau and northern donors after the Civil War, Black people in rural Appalachia established schools and churches, which became the hubs of sprouting communities, he said. By 1900, Black lawyers and doctors served those communities.

“Throughout this era Black men participated in politics,” Thorp said. “Few were elected to office in Southwest Virginia, but Black men voted in large numbers until the early [1900s], when a new state constitution made it almost impossible for them to do so.”

As racism became more pronounced into the 1900s, and as segregation became more widespread, many Black people sought opportunity elsewhere, be it in southern cities or northward, he said.

“These changes, combined with the difficulty of making a living in Southwest Virginia, led more and more African Americans to leave the region and move,” Thorp said. “Today, few of these Black communities or neighborhoods still exist, and few Whites, at least, even remember them.”

That telling of history differs from oft-repeated non-truths about why Black population numbers tend to be particularly low in Appalachia compared to other regions, even in Virginia counties.

Another almost-missed moment in history: Black enslaved brick masons built the earliest learning halls at Roanoke College in 1848, according to memorial placards posted just two years ago, in 2021.

Roanoke College is continuing efforts to remember and uplift previously overlooked Black history on and beyond its campus in Salem, according to an announcement last week.

“A memorial to recognize and honor the role of enslaved people in the history of Roanoke College and greater Southwest Virginia is now one step closer to becoming a reality,” the announcement said. “Six artists have submitted concepts to the college for consideration in the memorial project.”

From those six artists’ concepts for a memorial, one will be chosen this spring by a jury from the college, local community and arts world, the announcement said.

The concept memorial is part of a plan at Roanoke College ongoing since 2019, intending to commemorate the role of enslaved people both at the college, and across the wider region, the announcement said.

Students this summer will create a database to publicize research from the school’s Genealogy of Slavery project, said Jesse Bucher, Roanoke College Historian and director of its Center for Studying Structures of Race, in the announcement.

That's just a glimpse of regional stories preserved and perpetuated by local groups this February during Black History Month, and year-round, he said.

“Our student-centered research project is one of the many initiatives taking place right now in Southwest Virginia that reveal a broader and more truthful history of the region,” Bucher said. “Exhibits at the Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery in Radford; programming sponsored by the Christiansburg Institute; and interpretive work carried out by community historians in Roanoke city all closely document the history of enslaved and formerly enslaved people who shaped this region.”