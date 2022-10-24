Collision kills motorcyclist in Franklin County

A motorcyclist died Saturday when his bike collided with another vehicle on Virginia 40 (Old Franklin Pike) in Franklin County, according to state police.

The crash occurred at 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 705 when a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle traveling east at what state police described as a "high rate of speed" struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was making a left turn onto Virginia 40 from State Route 705.

James Dean Frith, 22, of Union Hall, the motorcycle's operator, died at the scene and Coy A. Hodges, 45, of Rocky Mount, the Chevrolet's driver, was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.