The line to get into the Big Lick Comic-Con stretched around two sides of the Berglund Center at midday Saturday, which made for a vivid display of the elaborate costumes that are a hallmark of the event.

There were scores of Spidermen and women, young and older, waiting patiently next to medieval warriors with swords and Jedis with light sabers. There were Hogwarts students, crew members from the Starship Enterprise, pirates, and a Gandalf or two. And so many, many others.

"Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, and anime — those are the mainstays," said Janel Beehner, 34, of Roanoke.

Beehner and her husband Tom, 37, were planning to enjoy what they figured was at least their third Comic-Con together. Tom Beehner wore a Ghostbuster uniform, complete with a proton pack strapped to his back. Janel had held off on a costume this year.

As they waited, the couple praised the finer points of some of the nearby outfits and mused about a cultural shift that seemed to have occurred over the past couple decades.

"People put so much time and effort into it … I think everybody can find something nerdy to love right now," Janel Beehner said.

Her husband agreed: "The whole thing's changed — when I was in high school, being into comics was a negative thing. But everyone goes to see the Marvel movies now."

Organizers expected Comic-Con to draw between 6,000 and 9,000 people through its two-day run, which concludes Sunday. The event features row upon row of vendors selling comic books, of course, but also toys, visual art, jewelry, wigs, stuffed animals, airsoft rifles and any number of other items. There were gaming stations and music and an array of special guests, among them actors Khary Payton and Tyler Mane, artist Sam de la Rosa, and author Timothy Zahn.

But in the long wait to get in, many people listed the costumes as the main draw.

Brothers Craig Fortini, 27, and Scott Mather, 25, both of Roanoke, clanked as they made their way down the sidewalk. They said their Middle Ages-themed outfits were not styled after any particular character, but that they "just armored up" for the day.

Lily Kennedy and Cheyenne Smith, both 20 and from Roanoke, were dressed as Rin and Miku — characters from a music software package, they explained. They planned to switch to characters from the Overwatch game for Sunday's costume contest.

Smith said that she had attended at least 15 similar conventions and both said the effort that went into their handmade costumes was what she and Kennedy enjoyed.

"We just like when people come up to us and ask about what we've put together," Smith said.

Jesse Green had come from Hagerstown, Maryland, and was dressed as Capt. Mango, a character that he said he put together 20 years ago "for Jimmy Buffet tailgating." Green said that the outfit was close enough to Pirates of the Caribbean that in the past he had been tempted to identify himself with the movie franchise, but he now was glad that he hadn't because "you can get typecast."

Green said that Saturday was his first Comic-Con in Roanoke, but that he had attended many events that felt similar in a career as a "heel manager" in professional wrestling. He said that he had ended up in Roanoke on this particular weekend because a friend created the banners for Comic-Con and he rode along to deliver them.

Wife and husband Marie Coy, 22, and Matthew Cash, 23, said that they drove from Luray with a carload of costumes and planned to change characters throughout the day. As the line moved slowly forward Saturday, both were dressed as characters of their own creation. Compliments and requests to take photos were frequent.

Coy was outfitted as Graham, a corgi, and Cash as Dax, who Coy said was "just a canine of some sort" but who sported an 8-foot-long purple tongue.

Inside the Berglund Center, where the density of costumes, comics and collectibles seemed to approach Black Hole proportions, Reagan Elliott's outfit still drew attention.

Elliott, 19, of Clarksville, described herself as "a professional mermaid." She wore what she said was a 35-pound tail. She said she has a health condition that made her rely on a wheelchair some of the time, though she said that she was at ease in the water. Elliott said that she had enjoyed several Comic-Cons before, but this was the first Comic-Con for her boyfriend, Chris Jones, 21, also of Clarksville.

"It's his first time mer-wrangling," Elliott said, laughing.

Elliott said that she created her outfit for parties, boat shows and other events. For about five years, since she was 15, she has worked as "The Country Mermaid," Elliott said.

"I just love making people's day," she said.