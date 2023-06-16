A proposal for a no-wake zone along a high traffic area of Merriman Run was denied by the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission’s Navigation Committee following a public hearing last week.

The decision was the latest in an ongoing saga over the small section of Smith Mountain Lake. The applicant, CPT Buoys LLC, previously applied for a no-wakesurfing zone for the location last year that was ultimately denied by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

During CPT Buoys LLC’s application process for a no-wakesurfing zone last year, the TLAC’s navigation committee and later the TLAC board both approved the application. It was the DWR that eventually denied the request, stating the area would be best served by a no-wake zone instead due to the wide variety of boating activities that generate wakes there.

Dawn Saunders is a homeowner along that section of Merriman Run and a member of CPT Buoys LLC. She said during last week’s public hearing her reason for applying for the no-wakesurfing zone last year and the no-wake zone now is due to the damage to her docks and the shoreline due to “significant wakes” generated by boats.

“If we cannot count on TLAC and DWR to protect our property, the fair use of this beautiful lake for all and most importantly public safety, where should we turn?” Saunders said.

Saunders was one of seven speakers who attended last week’s public hearing. An additional 12 statements were emailed and read during the meeting.

Those in favor of the no-wake zone made up a small majority of the public hearing’s speakers. In addition to concerns about property damage, several also emphasized how unsafe the wakes can be.

“Do we need to have an accident before we finally take action?” Kitty Powers said.

Other speakers encouraged the navigation committee to deny the request to allow time for TLAC’s newly formed Wake Education Task Force and its wake education campaign to get the messaging out. The task force was created last year following an outcry for more wake education from several members of the public as TLAC considered its first no-wakesurfing zone along Merriman Run.

One of the task force’s members, Joy Manning, said allowing the no-wake zone now would be an insult to the effort. She also warned that other coves around the lake would quickly apply for a no-wake zone if one is approved.

“I want to urge you strongly not to approve this application as it will set the precedent across the lake to place no-wake buoys at the mouth of every cove,” Manning said.

Following the public hearing, navigation committee members took little time debating the application. They were all seemingly in agreement that it didn’t meet all of TLAC’s necessary criteria—specifically that TLAC criteria for no-wake zones states there purpose is to “protect the public in places where the general public launches or docks boats and as additional protection to some public swim areas.”

Committee Chairman Randy Stow said while he does empathize with Saunders, the current application is not for a public location. No-wake zones are generally used around public marinas which are high traffic areas.

The criteria also states no-wake zones “are not to be viewed as a solution for traffic control or protection to personal property.”

Committee member Gene McGuire said the TLAC criteria was clear that applications must be for a public location.

“I don’t see how we have any other choice,” he said.

Committee member Eric Cheney said the safety issue is real along that area of the cove. He called for increased patrols of conservation officers in the area that would be able to enforce current laws to prevent those dangerous wakes.

Cheney said the committee could not break policy to approve the no-wake zone. He moved to deny the application by CPT Buoys LLC. The vote was 3-0 with both McGuire and Stow also voting in favor of denying the application.

The recommendation will now go to TLAC board which is scheduled to vote on the proposal June 21. Their recommendation will then go to DWR for a final vote.