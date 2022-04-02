Community blood drive set for April 8 in Christiansburg

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force and LewisGale Hospital Montgomery will host an American Red Cross blood drive on April 8.
There continues to be a nationwide blood crisis impacting care delivery in every health care system in the nation, according to a news release about the event. The Red Cross is still experiencing a decrease in the number of blood donors.
The April 8 event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Blue Ridge Church, Roanoke Street, Christiansburg.
Registration can be found at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=24073.
- The Roanoke Times