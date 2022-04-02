 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community blood drive set for April 8 in Christiansburg

  • 0
Blood drive

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force and LewisGale Hospital Montgomery will host an American Red Cross blood drive on April 8.

There continues to be a nationwide blood crisis impacting care delivery in every health care system in the nation, according to a news release about the event. The Red Cross is still experiencing a decrease in the number of blood donors.

The April 8 event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Blue Ridge Church, Roanoke Street, Christiansburg.

Registration can be found at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&amp;range=10&amp;zipSponsor=24073.

- The Roanoke Times

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Goss: Morning planets race eastward

Goss: Morning planets race eastward

Our morning sky presents a good demonstration that the planets do indeed move, and that they all don’t move at the same rate, nor always in th…

Watch Now: Related Video

Great hornbill bird survives cancer, receives replacement 3D-printed beak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert