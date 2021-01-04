Community: Christiansburg investigator earns Rotary's Leadership Award

Christiansburg Police Department Lt. Randy Bonds said, “Moe has a passion and dedication to this position like none I have seen before. Most people have a job to do; Moe has a mission when it comes to her job.” That mission has included developing internet safety educational programs for children of all ages, as well as their parents and teachers. She has shared these programs with thousands of people throughout the commonwealth of Virginia through face-to-face and online presentations and through tips on social media platforms, with the goal of making everyone’s internet experiences safer.

In addition to her work at CPD, Investigator McClanahan is a strong advocate for the Special Olympics. Nancy Morehouse, southwest region director for Special Olympics Virginia, spoke highly of McClanahan’s 20 years of volunteering with Special Olympics as a regional coordinator, helping to organize local events, running in more than 20 Law Enforcement Torch Runs, and accompanying the Virginia team to Austria for the 2017 Special Olympics World Games as the last leg of the torch run. Even in 2020 with the Torch Run canceled due to COVID-19, McClanahan took part in a virtual torch run in Christiansburg “to spread the awareness of inclusion for all people.”