“Together We Rise: Pulaski” is now on display in downtown Pulaski—a project built from community-donated ladders.
It’s a symbol of the community’s ability to rise together for a cause and was organized by Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley and Floyd County artist Charlie Brouwer. The structure includes more than a 150 ladders borrowed from individuals, businesses, governmental agencies and other organizations. On Saturday, the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially mark the completion.
The sculpture will be disassembled and the ladders returned in early June. It is the most recent in a series of similar projects in which Brouwer has been involved.
- The Roanoke Times