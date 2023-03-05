Trophy cases and stories passed on from generations of Pulaski County athletes will enshrine coach Joel Hicks.

A community sports icon, championship football coach and state hall of famer, Hicks died on Saturday, the Pulaski County High football program announced on social media.

“Our community mourns the loss of Coach Joel Hicks. Coach impacted so many lives of young men in Pulaski County. His impact on our community will forever be valued and never forgotten. Rest easy Coach! Thank you!” The account said on Twitter.

Hicks served as Pulaski County’s head coach between 1979 and 2002, a period during which he produced 210 victories, 17 district champions, six regional titles and the school’s only state championship in any sport — the 1992 VHSL Group AAA football crown.

When counting stints at two West Virginia high schools — Big Creek and Woodrow Wilson — Hicks won 301 games in a career that spanned 36 years.

Several former players and others who’ve crossed paths with Hicks over the years said the victories — even the ones that will be forever remembered in Pulaski County where he made his legacy — weren’t necessarily what marked the man.

“Coach Hicks was a very inspirational coach and mentor,” said Brandon Quesenberry, who played for Hicks at Pulaski County High School during the early 1990s. “He always talked to us students about ‘You have to work, you have to progress.’ That was a very good thing he always told all of us. He always said ‘It’s not the size of your opponent; it was about the size of your heart.’ And if you’re willing to put the hours and time, then you will see the results.”

Quesenberry, 47, is just one of many former players, students and community members who are currently mourning Hicks.

Mason Clark, 23, honored Hicks on Facebook Saturday by posting his career coaching stats. Clark noted the 301 games won, which he called a huge milestone. He also pointed out that the long-time coach never had a losing season during his VHSL tenure.

“Nobody ever seemed to get the best of coach Hicks,” Clark wrote. “Only one team he played three times or more had a winning record against him.”

Clark said on Sunday that he never played for Hicks — as the coach had long retired by then — but that he knew about him well. Clark, who played slot receiver for Pulaski County from 2014 to 2017, said he played for people who were coached by Hicks.

Pulaski County extended a high honor to the coach in 2008 by naming the playing surface in its stadium Joel Hicks Field.

Eight years later, Hicks was formally inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame.

As far as his sports background before his Pulaski County days, Hicks was a three-sport star at Richwood High School in West Virginia and later played defensive back at West Virginia University.

Hicks broke in as a high school coach at Big Creek High in the West Virginia town of War, but later left to become an assistant coach at WVU. The coaching staff at the university included a young Nick Saban.

After being exhausted with college coaching, however, Hicks in 1978 crossed the Virginia border and would soon join Pulaski County.

Hicks took on the new Pulaski County High School — formed in 1974 when Dublin and Pulaski high schools consolidated — during a tough period for the Cougars.

In addition to a bitter cross-county rivalry between Pulaski and Dublin, Pulaski County’s record in some of the years preceding Hicks’ arrival included a 0-10 record in 1975 and a 3-7 mark in 1978.

But the results on the field came quickly with Hicks in charge.

The Cougars defeated Radford High School in Hicks’ first game, finished 9-3 and highlighted the first postseason trip in school history with a 7-0 upset of top-ranked George Washington.

“The pride that the school had all those years … pep rallies were unbelievable,” said Mark Hanks in 2016 when he was Pulaski County High School's assistant principal.

Hanks, who has since retired, was a high school student during the merger of Dublin and Pulaski high schools.

“When they’d give Coach the microphone, you could hear a pin drop, and there were 2,000 students,” Hanks said in the interview over six years ago recalling Hicks’ coaching days. “It was like you were at church. You expect the adults to be like that, but the kids were so reverent toward him.”

Behind the coach’s trademark Wing-T offense, Pulaski County reached Group AAA semifinals in 1983 and 1984 before the VHSL split its three classifications into six divisions.

The Cougars finally broke through in 1992 when then freshman Shayne Graham — who would later go on to kick for Virginia Tech and multiple teams in the NFL — scored a game-winning field goal in the semifinals. The school would go on to beat Thomas Dale in the championship game.

Pulaski County returned to the state final the following year, but lost to Annandale.

Hicks took the Cougars to another state final in 2001, but this time it was in Group AA Division 3.

Hicks ended his tenure in 2002 after Pulaski County went 5-5. That season occurred amid another tough period that saw the school’s enrollment drop as jobs disappeared from the local economy.

Graham remembered his coach on social media this weekend.

“So sad to hear about the passing of Legend PCHS Cougar football coach Joel Hicks,” Graham wrote on Twitter Saturday. “His legend is almost [of] mythical proportions to those that knew him or knew about him. From his demanding demeanor, deep extended drawl, to his ironic self-deprecating sense of humor, to his unwavering tough love, to this faithful dedication to this players.”

Graham continued.

“I was so blessed to have not only known but had a deep relationship with Coach. I’m so glad that I had many years to have been able to play golf, visit, have beers, to just talk about old stories.”

And Graham capped his tweet with some heartfelt words.

“Just a few years ago I started telling coach ‘I love you’ when we parted ways. I’m so glad we got to that point. Especially now that he is no longer with us. RIP coach. We all love you,” the former player wrote.

Graham was one of four future NFL players Hicks coached at Pulaski County. The others were Gary Clark, Jeff King and Brandon Anderson.

And for the players, Hicks didn’t just talk the talk as coach. He walked it, too.

Quesenberry recalled practices when Hicks himself would step in during certain drills.

“He would get right down in the trenches with you,” Quesenberry said. “If someone felt defeated, he would push the guy out of the way and he would line up against the opponent himself with no pads, and he would show it was not about your size, but about your physical and mental preparedness.”

Quesenberry and some others also recalled the coach staying disciplined and fit through the years. One of his routines, they recalled, was him regularly jogging several miles a day, something he kept up even after retirement.

Clark said he would regularly run at either Bisset Park in Radford or Randolph Park in Dublin.

“When I would see him at Bisset and Randolph, I would try to talk to him about football a lot of the time, but to him it would always come back to the impact he had on people,” Clark said. “To me, he was just way more touched and proud of the relationships he was able to develop with people. I think it was more the human element that stuck with him.”