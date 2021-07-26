Community Foundation Give Local fundraiser exceeds goal

This year’s annual one-day GiveLocalNRV fund drive raised more than half a million dollars to benefit dozens of area nonprofits.

Put on by The Community Foundation of the New River Valley for the past eight years, the annual one-day online event focuses attention and support on the work of more than 90 community organizations.

On June 23, more than 2,250 individual donors raised $519,643 — well over the $430,000 goal, according to a Community Foundation news release.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $2 million to support services for vulnerable populations, such as survivors of sexual and domestic assault and families facing food insecurity.

The Community Foundation also gave out $15,000 in incentive grants to encourage organizations to drum up support for their group. This year the grants went to 16 organizations to recognize special effort categories, including largest number of donors and most money raised.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of the New River Valley, also known as NRV CARES, recruits and trains volunteers to provide advocacy and support for abused and neglected children, according to its website.