Community generosity gives Trust House new wheels
Trust House van

Kevin Liptrap, Trust House Director, in the driver’s seat and Ian Dantzler, Trust House client, in the front passenger seat of the new Trust House van. ARCH Services, which operates Trust House, was able to get a replacement van because of the generosity of community partners.

 Rachel Geary

Community generosity helped a Roanoke nonprofit get back on the road this month.

Operated by ARCH Services, a Roanoke nonprofit dedicated to addressing addiction and homelessness, Trust House on Elm Avenue focuses on helping military veterans, reserving 15 of its 29 beds toward veteran care.

From April 2020 to May 2021, the Trust House shelter and recovery center was diverted to an emergency purpose. As part of a federal-funded city program that put homeless people who were at high risk from the virus into hotel rooms, Trust House served a place to quarantine homeless clients who tested positive or were awaiting test results.

In July, just two months after Trust House welcomed back the veterans that the agency normally provides support for, the Trust House transport van broke down, with the cost of repairs greater than the vehicle was worth. The van was used to take clients to and from therapy meetings, medical appointments, job interviews and more.

However, the setback proved temporary, as a monetary gift from the Raleigh Court Presbyterian Endowment Board and guidance offered by Carl Hart, owner of Hart Motor Co. In Salem — as well as a generous discount — allowed Trust House to afford a replacement that’s in excellent shape.

“We were in need and it’s such an honor to have community partners that offer to help despite the demands they may also be currently facing,” said Annie Harvey, executive director of ARCH, in a statement.

