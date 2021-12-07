Community mourning after 5-year-old Pulaski County boy dies

A 5-year-old boy died Monday after a possible drowning at the YMCA of Pulaski County, according to local authorities.
Auston Wingo, who was in kindergarten, was a kindhearted child with an “unshakable optimism and an incredible love for his family,” especially his big sister, said educators with Pulaski County Public Schools.
“He will be missed far beyond what words can convey,” said school leaders.
Auston was a student at Critzer Elementary School. The county schools launched a donation fund Tuesday to help the Wingo family as it grieves.
Monday’s crisis happened around 2:30 p.m. at the YMCA on Oakhurst Avenue, according to the Pulaski Police Department. First responders were scrambled for a report of a possible drowning, and arrived to find a child unresponsive.
The child was first taken to LewisGale Pulaski, then airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after 10 p.m.
YMCA CEO Jessie Woods said the community center was heartbroken by the tragedy. The center’s lifeguard and staff sprang into action to rescue the boy in the Y pool, she said, and administered CPR while medics were en route.
The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the center are with the Wingo family, Woods said.
The town police said its inquiry into the events remained ongoing Tuesday. In addition to that work, which the YMCA is cooperating in, Woods said the center plans to undertake an internal review to ensure its safety protocols align with best practices.
“Making sure all children and adults are safe in and around water is a top priority,” she stressed.
Counselors were being dispatched to both the YMCA and the schools to help those mourning.
This is the second heartrending loss to confront Pulaski County's school community in the past two weeks. In November, one day before Thanksgiving, a beloved administrative assistant for Dublin Elementary School was killed in an apparent shooting.
Deborah Reed Griffith, 58, had worked for the school division for 17 years. Her son, William Griffith, has been charged with her murder.
The school division was observing a virtual day Monday to allow people the scheduling flexibility to attend Deborah Griffith’s memorial service.
The dual tragedies have been a punch to the gut, said school spokesman David Gravely. But community members are leaning on one another and supporting families through it.
“There has been a real outpouring of support for sure,” he said.
The donation fund for the Wingo family raised almost $1,000 within its first 15 minutes. Contributions will go directly to aid the family with its expenses and needs.
Donations to the Auston Wingo Memorial Fund can be made online at tinyurl.com/austonwingo or by mail at: Critzer Elementary School, 100 Critzer Drive, Pulaski, VA 24301. Donors are asked to write “Auston Wingo Memorial Fund” on the memo line of checks mailed in.