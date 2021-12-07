Community mourning after 5-year-old Pulaski County boy dies

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the center are with the Wingo family, Woods said.

The town police said its inquiry into the events remained ongoing Tuesday. In addition to that work, which the YMCA is cooperating in, Woods said the center plans to undertake an internal review to ensure its safety protocols align with best practices.

“Making sure all children and adults are safe in and around water is a top priority,” she stressed.

Counselors were being dispatched to both the YMCA and the schools to help those mourning.

This is the second heartrending loss to confront Pulaski County's school community in the past two weeks. In November, one day before Thanksgiving, a beloved administrative assistant for Dublin Elementary School was killed in an apparent shooting.

Deborah Reed Griffith, 58, had worked for the school division for 17 years. Her son, William Griffith, has been charged with her murder.

The school division was observing a virtual day Monday to allow people the scheduling flexibility to attend Deborah Griffith’s memorial service.