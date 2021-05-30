Community offers help for New Hope Girls

Last week, a group of local creative professionals, leaders, and models participated in a lifestyle photoshoot for New Hope Girls at Radford University, volunteering their time and talent to support the Dominican Republic-based nonprofit.

New Hope Girls fights human trafficking, abuse, and exploitation of girls and women.

Caitlyn Scaggs, a New River Valley resident who works for New Hope Girls, said, “I am amazed by how our community is aligning around a global issue and helping fight for girls and women they have never even met. Fighting trafficking and exploitation takes a united team with big hearts and a conviction to take action. I love that the people involved in our photoshoot represent exactly that.”

In the final stages of planning for the shoot, there were 11 confirmed models, a hair and make-up artist, a stylist for the bags, two digital creators, and two additional shot assistants.

One model involved was Samantha Livesay. She is a local professional with strong ties to the New River Valley.