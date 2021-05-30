 Skip to main content
Community offers help for New Hope Girls
Last week, a group of local creative professionals, leaders, and models participated in a lifestyle photoshoot for New Hope Girls at Radford University, volunteering their time and talent to support the Dominican Republic-based nonprofit.

New Hope Girls fights human trafficking, abuse, and exploitation of girls and women.

Caitlyn Scaggs, a New River Valley resident who works for New Hope Girls, said, “I am amazed by how our community is aligning around a global issue and helping fight for girls and women they have never even met. Fighting trafficking and exploitation takes a united team with big hearts and a conviction to take action. I love that the people involved in our photoshoot represent exactly that.”

In the final stages of planning for the shoot, there were 11 confirmed models, a hair and make-up artist, a stylist for the bags, two digital creators, and two additional shot assistants.

One model involved was Samantha Livesay. She is a local professional with strong ties to the New River Valley.

“Knowing my time and effort, even for just an evening, can have a long and lasting effect on influencing and shaping New Hope Girls and all the women that are connected, is why I volunteered. This photoshoot is so much bigger than just an evening,” she said in a news release.

To find out more, go to newhopegirls.com.

