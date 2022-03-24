Community wellness center opens at Fallon Park Elementary School

City schools officials hosted a grand opening Thursday for a new community wellness center at Fallon Park Elementary School in southeast Roanoke.

The LIFT Center, which stands for “local impact for tomorrow”, will provide pediatric, dental, mental health and education services to students and their families.

School Superintendent Verletta White said the center has been a long time coming for an area in need of more services and health care access.

“This is what we mean by supporting the whole child,” White said. “Children have a better shot of being in school, staying in school, doing well and thriving in school when their overall health and well-being are taken into account.”

Carilion Clinic, Freedom First Credit Union, Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation and other donors contributed nearly $1 million to build the 1,700-square-foot addition to the school.

The coalition’s original plan was to open the center at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year in tandem with the renovations at Fallon Park Elementary, which started in early 2018 and wrapped up about two years later.

Private donations were supposed to cover the entire project, but construction bids came in higher than expected and the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the timeline. The school system contributed $320,000 to build the shell of the building. More than $400,000 of private donations were used to build the interior.

Inside the new center are a waiting area, conference room and multiple exam and counseling rooms. Students can access the clinic during the day and families and neighbors can access services in the evening.

Shirley Holland, vice president of planning and community development at Carilion Clinic, said the group has developed a parent and guardian committee and also conducted surveys to determine what services are most needed.

The center will provide financial education and potentially job training as well. More services can be added in the future as needs change and new partners join, Holland said.

For medical services, providers will bill a patient’s insurance or Medicaid. If someone doesn’t have insurance, the staff is prepared to work with them to get their care covered. Non-medical services like financial education will be paid for through the coalition’s fund.

A nurse practitioner will be based at the clinic and telemedicine will help fill gaps where a doctor is needed, Holland said.

Southeast Roanoke was selected for the wellness center after Carilion’s community health assessment identified access to care issues, lower income and education levels, higher chronic disease, and substance abuse and mental health challenges.

“We felt an obligation to do more as a neighbor because this is in the backyard of our largest hospital facility,” Holland said. “We consciously started thinking about how we could be helpful.”

She said the project began years ago when school officials saw an opportunity to do something non-traditional with the newly renovated Fallon Park Elementary. More school-based health models are evolving around the country as people recognize the connection between school success and health.

“School is more than school,” White said. “School is the hub of the community. If we can support the family, we naturally support the children who are in the family. We want to make sure that we are meeting the needs of all of our learners.”

