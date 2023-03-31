A veterinary supply company has agreed to pay more than $11 million in fines and forfeitures for illegally shipping prescriptions to customers in Southwest Virginia and beyond.

Midwest Veterinary Supply pleaded guilty earlier this week to introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

The charge involves distributing antibiotics and other drugs to veterinarians, farms, feedlots and other businesses that were not authorized to receive them.

“In this case, millions of dollars were obtained from the illegal distribution of veterinary medicine and, just like pharmaceuticals intended for human use, my office will continue to hold accountable those companies and corporations that violate federal law,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said in an announcement of the case.

A call to the Lakeville, Minnesota headquarters of Midwest was not returned Friday.

The company shipped prescription drugs from non-pharmacy locations to farmers in Southwest Virginia and to a variety of other customers throughout the United States from 2011 to 2021, according to court records.

As part of a plea agreement, Midwest agreed to forfeit $10 million in proceeds it received from the transactions. “Its profits from such shipments were a small percentage of the amount received,” federal prosecutors said in court records.

The company’s website shows 11 distribution centers across the country.

Midwest will also pay $1 million to the Virginia Department of Health Professions and a fine of $500,000.

The drugs from Midwest were misbranded because they failed to include adequate directions for their use, court records state.

Federal regulations on how the drugs are distributed are intended to protect animals from harm, as well as humans who consume meat from animals sold for slaughter.