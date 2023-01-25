Company that inspects the Mountain Valley Pipeline has conflict of interest

A company that monitors environmental compliance by the Mountain Valley Pipeline has a conflict of interest caused by its work on separate projects by developers of the controversial pipeline, according to a government attorney.

Cardno Inc. has “a relatively small but continuing conflict of interest,” Charles Beamon, associate general counsel for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, wrote in memorandum to two other officials with the commission.

The memo, filed Tuesday on FERC’s online docket, states that despite the conflict, Beamon found that it is appropriate for Cardno to continue its longstanding work.

Since construction of the natural gas pipeline began in 2018, Cardno has acted as a third-party contractor for FERC, employing nine full-time inspectors to monitor the 303-mile long pipeline to ensure it complies with federal laws.

In May 2020, the company submitted an annual conflict-of-interest form that contained new information: Cardno was acquired the preceding year by a larger company, Stantec, and together they had provided services for “multiple projects” by four of the five companies that are partners in Mountain Valley.

Both Cardno and Stantec “make money from the companies who want to build the Mountain Valley Pipeline,” said David Sligh, conservation director of Wild Virginia, which has joined other environmental groups in fighting the pipeline.

“That should be enough to disqualify Cardno, because it means we can't be sure their actions as inspectors on the MVP, which should be done in the public interest, won't be influenced by their private profits,” Sligh said.

But in allowing Cardno to remain as FERC’s inspector, Beamon noted that less than 1% of its and Stantec’s total income over the last three years has been connected to the other projects by Mountain Valley’s partners.

Further, he wrote, Cardno has worked with FERC on the pipeline project since 2014, starting with its assistance in developing an environmental impact statement before it was approved by the commission. The company “has developed institutional knowledge over that time,” the memo stated.

That knowledge and working relationship was cited by officials in FERC’s Office of Energy Projects, who asked Beamon to authorize their decision to stay with Cardno.

“You state that changing contractors would increase the time and effort required to successfully complete the Mountain Valley project because a new contractor would require substantial orientation and training in order to assist staff,” Beamon wrote to the officials.

“Cardo is, therefore, best suited to complete the work in the most expeditious timeframe.”

Asked for comment, a spokeswoman for FERC wrote in an email Wednesday that “we don't have anything to add beyond what is in the memo.”

Efforts to reach Cardno online were directed to Stantec, a global firm that offers design, engineering and scientific consulting work in a variety of fields that include the environment, transportation, water, energy and community development.

An email to Stantec’s public relations department Tuesday and a telephone call the next day had not been returned by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Mountain Valley spokeswoman Natalie Cox provided the following statement:

“Cardno has been a third-party contractor for FERC and involved with the MVP project since its inception, from assisting FERC in its environmental analyses to its current compliance monitoring role. Cardno possesses a very comprehensive, historical, and in-depth knowledge of the project.”

Details were unavailable about the other projects the firm has been involved with that are connected to Mountain Valley’s partners. “We are unable to speak on behalf of Cardo or their affiliate company regarding their overall customer portfolio or project work,” Cox said.

Sligh said it is not uncommon to see conflicts of interest in pipeline projects, which often are funded by large companies with multiple needs that can only be met by a relatively small number of firms such as Cardno and Stantec, leading to overlaps.

“It’s a pretty small ecosystem that they all exist in,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said, FERC’s unwillingness to part ways with the firms “illustrates what we've known all along — that FERC sees its job as helping fossil companies do what they want to do, not protecting our environment and our communities.”

Pipeline opponents point to what they say are shortcomings in Cardo’s work as a third-party inspector for FERC — a job that is actually funded by Mountain Valley.

Every week, the company submits environmental compliance reports to FERC, the main agency that approves interstate pipelines and oversees their construction. The most recent report, for the week that ended Jan. 14, includes a tally of actions taken since work began.

There have been no “serious violations,” the most severe finding that could bring a civil penalty or a stop-work order. Inspectors have found 47 cases of “noncompliance,” which covers activities that don’t follow the rules, and 38 “problem areas” that do not constitute noncompliance but are not considered acceptable.

The document lists 3,772 “communication reports,” which involve meetings held to address an issue needing attention, and 19,534 “acceptable reports” that require no further action.

By contrast, inspectors with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality have found more than 350 violations of erosion and sediment control regulations. Most of the cases involve muddy runoff from construction sites in the New River and Roanoke valleys, through which the pipeline runs on its path from northern West Virginia to connect with an existing pipeline near the North Carolina line.

In 2019, Mountain Valley agreed to pay a fine of $2.15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Virginia. There have also been enforcement actions taken by state regulators in West Virginia.

Although the project is mostly completed, work is currently stalled by the court-ordered suspension of various government permits.

On Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in one of the legal challenges. The Sierra Club, Wild Virginia and eight other organizations are asking the court to revoke a water quality certification granted in late 2021 by the State Water Control Board.

Approval from the board and other agencies is needed for Mountain Valley to cross about 230 streams and wetlands in Virginia, either by digging a trench through them or burrowing a tunnel below them for the buried, 42-inch diameter pipe.

Pipeline opponents argued that the board failed to adequately review the water crossings, ignored scientific evidence about the problems they posed, and “blindly accepted” Mountain Valley’s plans.

The Fourth Circuit has overturned about a dozen permits issued to Mountain Valley since 2018. But unlike in the past, a three-judge panel posed few hard questions to either side during Tuesday’s session. A written decision is expected later this year.