Rezoning to allow more concerts at The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake OK'd in close vote

ROCKY MOUNT — A rezoning request to make larger concerts a more permanent fixture at The Coves was narrowly approved by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in a tense vote Tuesday.

In a 4-3 decision, supervisors approved allowing the venue to conduct up to 12 concerts a year without a permit. In previous years, each concert at The Coves with more than 300 people required a temporary permit.

There has been opposition to the proposal to expand concerts since it was first introduced to the Franklin County Planning Commission last month. Several nearby residents of The Coves spoke against the proposal at two public hearings. Most shared concerns with the noise created by the concerts and the heavy traffic on residential streets leading to the amphitheater.

Supervisors delayed a vote last month following one of the public hearings. Supervisors asked for more time to allow county staff to provide additional information.

“I’ve been on the board for six years and this is probably the toughest vote I’ll ever make,” said Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum after being presented with the new information on Tuesday. He later voted to approve the rezoning request.

After a visit to the development near Union Hall recently, Tatum said the venue had ample parking and is working on compliance with the American with Disabilities Act standards to allow better access for all concertgoers. Concerning the noise, he said nearby residents should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office if any concert was in violation of the noise ordinance.

In addition to limiting concerts to 12 per year, The Coves developer Dennis Crumpler agreed to hire a sound engineer to ensure that concerts are in compliance of the noise ordinance and they would not last beyond 9:30 p.m. Franklin County’s noise ordinance limits sound at 67 decibels between 7 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. and at 62 decibels from 11:31 p.m. to 6:59 a.m.

Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell was one of the supervisors who voted against the rezoning request. He said too many of his questions were still unanswered while others, like ADA compliance, were not proffered as a requirement for the rezoning.

“It’s just too open-ended for me,” Mitchell said. “I’m not happy with that.”

Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith also voted against the rezoning. She said an ongoing concert venue doesn’t fit in a residential development. “I would love to have this event venue be a permanent venue in a different location that’s not surrounded by residential development,” she said. “I think it infringes on their property rights and their peacefulness and tranquility that they bought into.”

Smith said she was in support of three or four events a year at the venue. She was in favor of continuing the previous requirement of applying for a temporary permit from the county for each concert with more than 300 people.

Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter was also against allowing the concert venue permit to be permanent. He said the venue was not appropriate for people who live in and around the development.

Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff was one of the more vocal supporters of the proposal on Tuesday. He said he had spoken with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation about concerns with traffic and neither reported any issues with traffic during the concerts.

“I see no major problems,” Cundiff said. A member of the audience shouted an obscenity and stormed out the meeting after the comment by Cundiff, likely seeing the votes would fall in favor of approval.

In addition to Cundiff and Tatum, Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson and Snow Creek District representative Leland Mitchell voted in favor of the rezoning.

Shortly after the vote, Franklin County Attorney Jim Guynn discussed the need to update county code pertaining to temporary events. The county allows temporary events with fewer than 300 people without a permit. For events with more than 300 people that require a permit, Guynn said there is no limit to how many can be held at a property.

Guynn said supervisors also should consider what kind of impact noise from an event, such as a concert, would have to a community that does not require a permit if it is under 300 people. “Does the band play any less loud if there is 299 people or if there is 1,299 people?” he asked.

Supervisors agreed to address the issue at a future meeting.

