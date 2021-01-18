Confused by Virginia's vaccine distribution data? You're not alone

Warning: This story about COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Virginia contains really fuzzy math that doesn’t quite add up.
But we’re going to attempt to make it clearer. You might still scratch your head at the end because the government’s data on vaccine doses is muddy, just as it was at the beginning of the pandemic with testing.
Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner for population health for the Virginia Department of Health, said in a recent phone interview that they have been focused more on getting the vaccine out than reporting the data.
“I can understand why people may perceive we are not being transparent. But I personally can attest to the fact that our team remains really committed to making sure the data is out there,” Forlano said. “We also have a commitment to its quality and its accuracy for both our own credibility and so the public has a real story.”
Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and ef…
The story as of Monday is this:
Virginia reports it has distributed 943,400 doses to its vaccinator partners.
Vaccinators report they have administered 324,965 doses.
This leaves 618,435 doses. We’ll get to where they might be in a moment because there’s another fuzzy equation that's bugging folks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports it has distributed 852,725 doses to Virginia.
This leaves Virginia distributing 90,675 more doses than the federal government says it has received.
Math headache, anyone?
There isn’t a clear, concise explanation, rather a lack of uniformity as to how doses are counted.
Virginia counts every dose: first doses shipped to it, second doses shipped to the health care provider who actually loaded the first dose in a syringe and shot it into someone’s arm, and separate doses doled out under the Federal Pharmacy Partnership to CVS and Walgreens for long-term care residents and the people who care for them.
The CDC says it is no longer counts the federal pharmacy partnership doses in its totals.
With that equation solved, let’s get back to all those unaccounted for doses in Virginia. Are they sitting on shelves?
Dr. Danny Avula, who was tapped two weeks ago by the governor to coordinate vaccination efforts, said during a media briefing Saturday that he’s trying to get his arms around that.
What he’s learned so far is that 226,000 of the 945,000 doses are not in the state’s control, as they are what Virginia is counting toward long-term care.
That leaves about 400,000 to account for.
“I think somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 were given,” Avula said, but the data was not put into the system correctly.
“A lot of providers have given a lot more vaccine than the data show. But we have to get the data piece right,” he said.
Virginia does not report on its online COVID-19 dashboard where the doses are going and who is using the doses quickly and who is not. Avula said they have a new team of 10 people tracking down this information and trying to get the vaccinators to provide better, quicker data.
The department did begin last week to report daily distribution of the doses. Last week, about 237,000 doses were distributed. While vaccinators are supposed to use them quickly, reserves are stored so that doses are available for the following week’s clinics.
But there is no way for the public to see how well any of the health districts, hospital systems, pharmacies or other health providers are doing with their allotments.
The state has a map showing how many first and second doses have been given in each locality. It expects soon to provide per-capita rates. For now, you can check separate population maps and do your own quick figures.
For example, in Roanoke, about 5,000 of its 100,000 residents have received at least one dose. In Arlington, where more than twice as many people live, vaccinations were similar, with 5,700 people having received a dose.
Forlano and Avula both said distribution of the vaccine will be based on population, and the department provided a chart Monday with cumulative totals showing that the state’s five health regions were apportioned doses similar to their share of the population.
Last week, vaccinators placed orders with the state for three times the number of doses it will actually have to distribute. So another consideration is being made as to how efficient various vaccinators have been in using their supplies and whether they have gotten over data-reporting hurdles.
Avula said they need to get the data right quickly because the federal government could cut the weekly shipment of 110,000 first doses if Virginia’s percentage of doses administered doesn’t improve.
All the states were warned of this last week, he said.
This is leading to Virginia’s biggest math headache: With about half of it 8.7 million people eligible now to receive the vaccine under the state’s priority phasing plan, how long will it take if the weekly allocation doesn’t increase?
Virginia’s top health officials said they are now being told by the federal government not to expect larger allotments until March or April, either when new vaccines are approved or Pfizer and Moderna step up production.
“It will take a long time to get through all the residents of Virginia. That’s the challenge of where we are,” Avula said.