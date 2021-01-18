Confused by Virginia's vaccine distribution data? You're not alone

“A lot of providers have given a lot more vaccine than the data show. But we have to get the data piece right,” he said.

Virginia does not report on its online COVID-19 dashboard where the doses are going and who is using the doses quickly and who is not. Avula said they have a new team of 10 people tracking down this information and trying to get the vaccinators to provide better, quicker data.

The department did begin last week to report daily distribution of the doses. Last week, about 237,000 doses were distributed. While vaccinators are supposed to use them quickly, reserves are stored so that doses are available for the following week’s clinics.

But there is no way for the public to see how well any of the health districts, hospital systems, pharmacies or other health providers are doing with their allotments.

The state has a map showing how many first and second doses have been given in each locality. It expects soon to provide per-capita rates. For now, you can check separate population maps and do your own quick figures.