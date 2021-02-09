Confusion over signups plagues CVS vaccine rollout

By the time the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday told people they could register for vaccines with CVS, all of the appointments had been taken.
CVS on Monday evening sent out a news release saying appointments would be available Thursday for Friday’s vaccinations at 36 Virginia stores.
The pharmacy chain also said that it had worked with the health department to make sure that vaccines would go to people who were already on their local health departments’ wait lists. But it did not include a mechanism to check on this.
CVS spokeswoman Amy Thibault said in email correspondence Tuesday that Virginia asked the company to open its scheduling system early for those who had preregistered, and that all the appointments had been booked.
This occurred hours before the state announced that people should go to cvs.com to register.
“Some of the local health departments apparently did notify the patients who pre-registered that the scheduling tool was opening to give them early access,” Thibault said.
She did not specify which local health districts sent notifications, or whether people in one part of Virginia were able to register for vaccines at a CVS store in another part of the state.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said during her weekly briefing Tuesday that the central office was coordinating with CVS, but that it did not yet have a system to share all of the local health districts’ surveys.
Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and ef…
“At this point, the goal is to have that level of coordination, but the goal has not been operationalized yet,” she said.
Morrow said she would welcome the opportunity to coordinate with CVS.
“At the end of the day what we all need to recognize is that the more opportunity for vaccine, the better off we are as a community,” she said. “While in the ideal world we would be able to coordinate and make sure that those who were first in line get vaccine, it’s far more important that we recognize that vaccine is getting into arms. I am confident CVS will have a system in place to ensure it is getting into the right arms.”
CVS is getting the vaccines through a federal pharmacy partnership; its 26,000 doses are above the 120,000 doses the state receives each week. Virginia is allocating its doses to each of the health districts based on their share of the state’s population.
Thibault said that CVS’s doses are limited but that the company expects more each week.
The health department said in its news release that it worked with CVS “to ensure that the CVS system follows Virginia’s priority guidelines and to provide an advance opportunity for eligible individuals already registered on VDH waiting lists. However, due to technological limitations with their national appointment system, CVS is unable to reserve appointments for pre-registered individuals. Virginia will continue to work towards a solution in partnership with other participating states and the federal government.”
CVS announced last week that it would begin making appointments Tuesday morning. Monday’s announcement pushed that timeline to Thursday, but apparently the system still allowed people to get sign up. Thibault said people had to check a form confirming that they were on a local wait list.
Gov. Ralph Northam last week said the CVS stores selected for the vaccination program would serve places where vaccine accessibility might be limited. He said Virginia would work with the chain to make sure people on wait lists would be served first.
However, Virginia has yet to set up a central registration system, and each of the local health districts has created its own forms to gather names and email addresses of people who want the vaccine.
The health department had yet to respond to a request for comment on the CVS process.