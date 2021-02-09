Confusion over signups plagues CVS vaccine rollout

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and ef…

“At this point, the goal is to have that level of coordination, but the goal has not been operationalized yet,” she said.

Morrow said she would welcome the opportunity to coordinate with CVS.

“At the end of the day what we all need to recognize is that the more opportunity for vaccine, the better off we are as a community,” she said. “While in the ideal world we would be able to coordinate and make sure that those who were first in line get vaccine, it’s far more important that we recognize that vaccine is getting into arms. I am confident CVS will have a system in place to ensure it is getting into the right arms.”

CVS is getting the vaccines through a federal pharmacy partnership; its 26,000 doses are above the 120,000 doses the state receives each week. Virginia is allocating its doses to each of the health districts based on their share of the state’s population.

Thibault said that CVS’s doses are limited but that the company expects more each week.